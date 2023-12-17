Eagles reportedly promote former Patriots assistant Matt Patricia to defensive play-caller

Patricia, a three-time Super Bowl champion as a defensive coach with the Patriots and a former head coach with the Lions, joined the Eagles as a senior defensive assistant this year after Desai replaced Jonathan Gannon as the defensive coordinator.

Desai will continue his role as defensive coordinator but is moving to the booth, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the switch.

Matt Patricia is replacing Sean Desai as the defensive play-caller for the Eagles ahead of Monday night’s game against the Seahawks in Seattle, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Patricia had multiple stints with the Patriots. Most recently he was the senior football advisor and offensive line coach, in last season was heavily involved in calling plays for the offense. From 2012 to 2017, he was New England’s defensive coordinator.

The Eagles (10-3) have lost two straight games and have allowed 109 points over the past three.

All it took was two straight losses and one game without finding the end zone for Jalen Hurts and his coaches to start feeling the heat of what’s going on in Philadelphia.

There is little doubt the Eagles will be playing in the postseason and a win over Seattle will wrap up a playoff spot. But the way the past two weeks transpired have amplified concerns that the Eagles have problems on the offensive side that need to be solved over the final quarter of the season if they are to be true contenders at making another run to the Super Bowl.

“You have to do something about it. We’re going through some adversity right now, and we welcome adversity, right? You don’t like it. It’s like the criticism a little bit. You don’t like it when you first hear it, but then can you use it to help you grow? There is no doubt adversity helps you grow as a team,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “So, we’re (annoyed) that we haven’t played or coached to our standard and we’re ready to go do something about it.”

Whether Hurts is under center against the Seahawks (6-7) is uncertain after he was downgraded to questionable Sunday because of illness and traveled separately from the team to Seattle. If Hurts isn’t healthy enough to go, Marcus Mariota would get the start.

Levis hurts leg in overtime

Rookie quarterback Will Levis left the Titans’ 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans after his left leg was bent back awkwardly during the extra period on the seventh sack he took in the game. Levis thought he avoided serious injury after being awkwardly dragged to the turf.

The key will be how Levis feels Monday when all the adrenaline wears off, especially with the Titans officially eliminated from playoff contention for a second straight season.

The Titans honored late tight end Frank Wycheck, who died at his home at age 52 earlier this month, by wearing his No. 89 as a sticker on their helmets.

Also in Nashville, the Texans spoiled Tennessee’s day wearing wearing their Oilers’ throwbacks against the team that replaced them in Houston. Titans coach Mike Vrabel even wore a cowboy hat in honor of late Oilers coach Bum Phillips until just before kickoff.

Earl Campbell, the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back with the Oilers and the NFL MVP in 1979, attended and visited pregame with the franchise’s current rushing leader Eddie George and current running back Derrick Henry. Billy “White Shoes” Johnson was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime.

Concussion KO’s Wilson

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is in the concussion protocol after leaving a 30-0 loss at Miami late in the second quarter.

Trevor Siemian replaced Wilson on the Jets’ final series of the first half, and CBS originally reported that Wilson went into the locker room early to get hydrated. The Jets later announced Wilson had a head injury before ruling him out with a concussion in the third quarter.

Wilson was 4 for 11 with just 26 yards. It was unclear on what play Wilson was injured, but he was briefly looked at in the medical tent early in the game when his head hit the ground during a play. He stayed in, but spent most of his time on the field under immense pressure from Miami’s defense.

Wilson was sacked four times, one of which resulted in a fumble that led to the game’s first score. He took a hard hit from Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb on the strip sack.

Bengals’ Chase day to day

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is day to day with a sprained shoulder joint suffered in Saturday’s overtime win over the Vikings, coach Zac Taylor said Sunday.

That leaves Chase questionable for Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh as Cincinnati (8-6) fights to stay in the AFC playoff race. He has 1,156 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Cincinnati will definitely be without defensive tackle DJ Reader (quad) and cornerback DJ Ivey (knee), who both are out for the rest of the season.



