Even though Bill Belichick won’t say it, we know who the Patriots are

After each of the previous 13 games, Belichick has shared some initial thoughts — no matter how short, no matter how undiscerning — before fielding questions from the media. But after the Patriots’ 27-17 loss to the Chiefs Sunday afternoon, Belichick didn’t have anything to offer.

His team’s performance spoke for itself.

The Patriots, now 3-11, showed some positive signs against the defending Super Bowl champions. Quarterback Bailey Zappe connected with tight end Hunter Henry for another well-executed touchdown, their third in two games. Rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas, returning to action after missing two weeks with a concussion, continued to showcase his impressive quickness. Rookie linebacker Marte Mapu logged his first career interception.

In the end, though, they are still the 2023 Patriots, deficient of enough talent to compete with reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Exacerbating their personnel issues, they once again committed costly penalties, including one that nullified a second touchdown by Henry and another that negated a fumble recovery by the defense.

There’s not much more for Belichick to say at this point.

The Patriots already have shown who they are this season.

Offensively, the lack of consistency remains. The team made a quarterback change in Week 13, officially benching 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones for Zappe, but the passing attack still cannot move the ball reliably or efficiently.

The troubles across the offensive line continued, with starting left tackle Trent Brown (illness, ankle, hand) unable to suit up. His replacement, Conor McDermott, was ruled out in the second half as a result of a head injury, forcing third-stringer Vederian Lowe to play. Starting left guard Cole Strange also suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return.

The Patriots registered two 10-play drives — one that gained 48 yards and ended with a missed field goal, and another gained 61 yards and ended with Henry’s touchdown. Of their other 10 possessions, five ended in three-and-outs. The only time the Patriots entered Chiefs territory in the second half was after an interception at Kansas City’s 29-yard line.

Zappe, who has displayed better movement in the pocket than Jones, also threw a costly, ill-timed interception at the beginning of the third quarter. He took ownership of the turnover, which gave the Chiefs the ball at New England’s 24-yard line and resulted in a touchdown that increased Kansas City’s lead to 14.

“You take away that, you take away 7 points,” Zappe said. “It’s a whole different game. They got the ball on whatever yard line it was and, two plays later, they scored. That’s on me.”

Defensively, the challenge of Mahomes proved to be a bit more challenging than New England’s recent stretch of Tommy DeVito, Gardner Minshew, and Mitchell Trubisky. The Patriots, though, had success in containing Kansas City’s run game, forcing turnovers, and limiting tight end Travis Kelce to just 28 yards on five catches.

“No. 87 was a big target,” cornerback Jalen Mills said. “I don’t think he did too much.”

Linebackers Mack Wilson and Anfernee Jennings turned in another impressive showing. The same goes for Jahlani Tavai, who intercepted a pass off the hands of Kadarius Toney.

“The mentality throughout the game was just don’t quit,” Tavai said. “There were a lot of explosive plays that we gave up, but, throughout the whole game, we were just making sure we found new opportunities to create turnovers and find ways to get their offense off the field.”

When the Patriots left Pittsburgh with a victory, there was some thought they could string together a few wins, that they could finish with a late-season surge. But Sunday’s loss served as a reminder that the Patriots already have shown us who they are in their first 13 games.

Douglas is a promising piece for the future. Henry is a pending free agent worth keeping around for the future. Zappe is a better option than Jones right now, but he’s not a long-term starter. The defense is going to fight until the very end of the season, despite the offensive woes. The list goes on.

So, what could Belichick have said in his opening statement?

Maybe something along the lines of what he said after Week 2: “Well, not too much to say after that one. Tough loss. But we got to learn from it. And, you know, just keep working harder and move on. So, there’s really not too much to say.”

Or perhaps something similar to his remarks after Week 6: “We just couldn’t quite make enough plays here tonight. We had opportunities and we need to do a better job here, really just better in every area. Just any number of things could have made a difference. We need to be able to coach it better, play better, and execute a little bit better.”

As the end of the season nears, however, the focus shifts more toward the future. We know who the 2023 Patriots are, regardless of what Belichick has to say after the game. The questions everybody wants to know the answers to are ones he won’t answer anyway.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.