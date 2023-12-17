Kristaps Porzingis have may to continue enduring sit/start rhythm on upcoming West Coast road trip

“But it felt good,” Porzingis said Sunday, after tallying 15 points and 10 rebounds in Boston’s 114-97 win over the Magic . “Felt good enough that I could have played [Friday]. It’s just I think the medical staff is taking a more cautious approach, especially the first couple weeks coming back from the calf.”

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis said he missed Friday’s game against the Magic for precautionary reasons after previously missing four games due to a calf strain. And Porzingis hinted that the same approach could be in place for the upcoming back-to-back set against the Warriors and Kings.

Porzingis suffered the injury in the Celtics’ Nov. 24 loss to the Magic and missed the next four games. He returned and played three games before sitting out Friday. He said there has been discussion about sitting up either Tuesday’s game at Golden State or Wednesday’s game at Sacramento.

“We don’t have the answer yet,” Porzingis said. “But they know my stance: I want to play in every game they allow me. But of course, they want to be smart with me and my health. Make sure I’m here for the long picture.”

Celtics backup big man Al Horford has not played in games on back-to-back nights over the last two seasons. So if Porzingis is held out of one of the two games in the upcoming set, his absence would likely be staggered with Horford’s.

With 2 minutes, 11 seconds left in the first quarter Sunday, Celtics forward Sam Hauser caught a pass in the right corner and plowed past his defender on the way to hitting a floater just short of the lane.

Entering Sunday, Hauser was on pace to take 65 shots in the paint this season, up from 53 a year ago. He has been working to attack closeouts more consistently, and since he is shooting a blistering 45.8 percent from the 3-point line, teams will likely try to force Hauser to beat them in other ways.

“I think it comes from his teammates first,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “Guys realize his ability to put two on the ball, his ability to screen really well, so he’s doing a good job of screening differently versus different coverages. And teams are guarding him differently so he’s got to adjust. He has an innate ability to put two on the ball. And so when you can do that it just makes everybody around you better.”

The Celtics improved to 14-0 at home with Sunday’s win. It’s the second-best home start in franchise history, trailing only the 1957-58 squad that started by winning 18 games in a row at home. Boston’s 1985-86 title team famously went 40-1 at Boston Garden, but its lone setback came in early December.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.