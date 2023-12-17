fb-pixelMatt Patricia will reportedly call in defensive plays for the Eagles Skip to main content
Matt Patricia will reportedly call in defensive plays for the Eagles

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated December 17, 2023, 1 hour ago
Matt Patricia is a senior defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles.Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Matt Patricia, currently listed as a senior defensive assistant for the Eagles, will reportedly call in plays for Philadelphia moving forward.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Patricia will see added responsibility as defensive coordinator Sean Desai moves to the coaching box.

FOX analyst Jay Glazer referred to Patricia as the new defensive coordinator and said Desai remains with the team in a different capacity.

The Eagles (10-3) have allowed 33-plus points in three straight games for the second time in team history. They’ve lost two straight to fellow NFC contenders and face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday at 8:15 p.m. EST.

Patricia had multiple stints with the Patriots. He was their defensive coordinator from 2012-2017 and was most recently New England’s senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Patricia was heavily involved in calling offensive plays for New England in 2022.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.

