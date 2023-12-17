Bailey Zappe takes ownership of Patriots’ loss to Chiefs following crucial interception

“If you take away that, if you take away seven points, it’s a whole different game,” Zappe said.

The Patriots punted on their next four drives after the turnover, and after the game, Zappe took ownership.

After Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe threw an interception early in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs , New England struggled to find its offensive footing for the remainder of the game.

Zappe said he saw Willie Gay, the defensive back who made the interception, and that it was a result of a miscommunication between Zappe and his intended receiver.

“I’ve got to be smarter,” Zappe said. “I’ve got to be better, and that’s on me.”

The Chiefs pulled away in the second half of Sunday’s game. Zappe said Kansas City’s defense started to bring pressure from their corners, which he had seen on film but didn’t adjust to in the game, resulting in a second-half sack.

Both teams made slight adjustments, Zappe said, but he failed to take the Chiefs’ adjustments into account in his game.

“The issues aren’t anybody else’s problem but mine,” Zappe said. “I control that stuff. … I’ve got to see it, I’ve got to use my cadence, I’ve got to use what the coaches gave us throughout the week as far as tendencies and everything, and I’ve got to use it to my ability, and I didn’t do it.”

