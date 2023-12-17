Patriots center David Andrews cites missed opportunities in loss to Chiefs

“They do a great job, made some great plays, and we have to do a better job of converting touchdowns or points in those situations,” Andrews said. “We’ve got a really good defense. We have a good football team, and we’re just not playing up to that as a whole team.”

The veteran Andrews said the offense could have done more to capitalize on those turnovers despite coming away with points in both instances.

The Patriots’ defense came away with two interceptions in New England’s 27-17 loss to the Chiefs Sunday, earning praise from center David Andrews.

After Marte Mapu’s interception in the second quarter, Chad Ryland kicked a 25-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead. Then, in the fourth quarter, Jahlani Tavai intercepted a pass from Patrick Mahomes, and two plays later, Kevin Harris ran it in from 18 yards out.

“You’ve got to score, take advantage of all those opportunities to score points when you can,” Andrews said.

An interception thrown by Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe in the third-quarter marked a turning point in the game, Andrews said. The Patriots’ next four drives ended in punts, taking away chances at a comeback.

“Against a good team, especially an explosive offense like that with that quarterback on the other side, you’ve got to score, take advantage of all those opportunities to score points when you can,” Andrews said. “We had some lulls and some three and outs — I can’t really comment on that, I’m never sure what happened. I’ll go back and look at it and try to figure it out.”

