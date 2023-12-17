Can the Patriots make it two wins in a row on Sunday? Will Taylor Swift be there? Follow along.

The side show (or maybe the main event, depending on your perspective) is the possibility of an appearance by musician Taylor Swift , who is in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and has attended several Chiefs games.

After defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers the last time out, the degree of difficulty rises on Sunday with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in town for a Sunday matinee (1 p.m., FOX) that was originally scheduled to be on Monday Night Football .

The Patriots on Sunday have an opportunity to win back-to-back games, something they have not done all season while compiling a 3-10 record.

What will happen, both in the luxury suites at Gillette Stadium and on the field? Stay tuned here for updates, commentary, analysis, and observations from the Globe staff.

Tale of the tape — 10:45 a.m.

The Chiefs are in a bit of a tailspin after losing two straight and three of their last four.

However they remain among the NFL’s best teams from a statistical standpoint, and their season-long totals and averages are considerably better than the Patriots, with the exception of a few defensive categories.

Here’s a look (NFL rank in parentheses):

Record: Patriots 3-10 (last in AFC East); Chiefs 8-5 (first in AFC West)

Total yards: Patriots 3,788; Chiefs 4,697

Total offense: Patriots 291.4 (28); Chiefs 361.3 (7)

Passing offense: Patriots 189.5 (25); Chiefs 253.5 (6)

Points per game: Patriots 13.0 (32); Chiefs 22.5 (11)

Total touchdowns: Patriots 19; Chiefs 32

Total defense: Patriots 306.9 (8); Chiefs 299.6 (6)

Rushing defense: Patriots 88.2 (3); Chiefs 114.9 (20)

Points allowed: Patriots 20.9 (14, tie); Chiefs 17.5 (3)

Turnovers: Patriots -9; Chiefs -7

Three nights in May — 10:15 a.m.

Perhaps you heard Taylor Swift already made an appearance at Gillette Stadium this year?

In May, the greater Boston area pretty much went bonkers over three Swift concerts in Foxborough, including a show performed partially in the rain that evoked memories of her famous performance in a rainstorm in 2011. Thousands attended the sold-out concerts and spent millions of dollars.

If Swift does attend Sunday’s game, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe won’t be among the starstruck.

“I’m a country guy. I listen to country music. She used to be country. So there were times where a Taylor Swift country song came on, and I’d listen to it. Now, she’s moved over to pop. I’m not a pop guy, so … I’m a fan. I just don’t listen to that type of music,” he said this week.

Weather forecast — 10:10 a.m.

On Sunday, it’ll be 10 days since the New England Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers and while I don’t have any idea how this game will turn out, I do know that the weather seems likely to cooperate and be reasonably nice for spectators and players alike.

The average temperature for Dec. 17 is around 40 degrees and this year it will be pretty similar. Dry weather should hold throughout the game ahead of a heavy rainstorm Monday morning. It’s a good thing weather systems aren’t moving faster because fans wouldn’t want to be sitting out in that type of rain.

Read David Epstein’s full forecast here.

Finn’s Patriots-Chiefs preview — 10:00 a.m.

It’s too bad the league couldn’t reverse the ol’ flex, because suddenly this one is interesting. The Patriots are coming off a 21-18 victory over the Steelers in which Bailey Zappe, in his second start after Bill Belichick got bored of Mac Jones’s near-weekly benching, threw three first-half touchdown passes.

Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs look like they may have some cracks in their foundation. They’ve already lost two more games than they did a season ago, and they’re coming off a frustrating defeat to the Bills in which superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes whined like a high school kid who had lost driving privileges after the officials correctly called an offside penalty on receiver Kadarius Toney, wiping out what would have been a spectacular go-ahead touchdown.

Make no mistake, the Patriots still have plenty of flaws that cannot be repaired until the offseason. And the Chiefs remain a viable Super Bowl contender, even if Mahomes’s corps of wide receivers is suddenly reminiscent of the 2006 Patriots.

Read Chad Finn’s full Unconventional Preview of Sunday’s game here.

