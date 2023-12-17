Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson active, but doesn’t see field in loss to Chiefs

Pressed as to why he was active, Belichick stonewalled.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was active, but didn’t play in the Patriots’ 27-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. After the game, coach Bill Belichick was asked about Jackson’s status.

“He wasn’t available,” he said. “Just leave it at that.”

In place of Jackson, the Patriots leaned heavily on Alex Austin, who was added earlier this season. Austin said after the game that he wasn’t expecting to start until pregame.

“I felt ready for the opportunity,” Austin said. “I just was blessed enough to be able to get out there and get that start against a great opponent, a great quarterback, a great offense.

“So, I felt good, and I felt confident to go out there with a group of guys that I’m battling with every day. The veteran guys made things easier for me out there with communication, and it was just fun to build that camaraderie today with the guys.”

“He was ready to play, expected to play. Played a lot,” Belichick said. “[I] talked about that before — it’s everybody’s job to be ready to go. That’s what we do.”

