Raheem Mostert sets team touchdown records as Dolphins shut out Jets, knock out Zach Wilson

Mostert walked into the end zone untouched on a 2-yard run that put AFC East-leading Miami (10-4) ahead 7-0 and gave the ninth-year running back his 17th rushing touchdown of the season — one more than Ricky Williams, who set the record in 2002. The score was also Mostert’s 19th overall, which broke the team record of 18 set by wide receiver Mark Clayton in 1984.

Raheem Mostert scored two more touchdowns to set Miami’s single-season record with 20, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 224 yards and a score, and the Dolphins shut out the visiting Jets, 30-0, Sunday without star receiver Tyreek Hill.

Advertisement

Tagovailoa was 21 of 24 with an 87.5 percent completion percentage and a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle. He was replaced by Mike White with 8:32 remaining and the Dolphins up by 30.

A week after Zach Wilson threw for over 300 yards against Houston, the Jets’ third-year quarterback’s day was cut short when he left late in the second quarter with a concussion. New York (5-9) was shut out for the first time since losing, 26-0, at Denver in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The loss, combined with wins by Houston and Cleveland, eliminated the Jets from playoff contention for the 13th straight season — and severely lessened the chances of quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning this season from a torn Achilles tendon. Rodgers has said one of the conditions of his comeback from the injury suffered in Week 1 would be New York remaining in contention.

Hill, who entered Week 15 as the NFL’s leading receiver, missed the first game of his Dolphins tenure after injuring his left ankle against the Titans last Monday night. He has 1,542 yards receiving and was on pace for the first 2,000-yard receiving season in league history. His absence made room for a standout game from Waddle, who had a season-high 142 yards on eight catches.

Advertisement

Waddle got behind Jets cornerback D.J. Reed for a 60-yard touchdown catch from Tagovailoa in the second quarter that put the Dolphins ahead 17-0. Mostert then gave the Dolphins a 24-point halftime lead with his second touchdown of the day, a 1-yard score in which he was again untouched.

Wilson had spent much of the afternoon running from a domineering Miami defensive front that sacked him four times, one of which resulted in a fumble that gave the Dolphins the ball at the Jets 1 and led to the first score. He was 4 of 11 with 26 yards before being hurt and replaced by Trevor Siemian, who was 14 of 26 with 110 yards and two interceptions to safety Brandon Jones.

Browns 20, Bears 17 — Joe Flacco passed for 374 yards and led host Cleveland (9-5) to 13 points in the fourth quarter, including Dustin Hopkins’s go-ahead 34-yard field goal with 32 seconds left, and the defense withstood Justin Fields’s Hail Mary on the final play, in a win over Chicago (5-9). Flacco was intercepted three times but made some brilliant throws in the closing minutes to rally the Browns, including a 51-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper with 3:08 left that tied it at 17-all. The Browns got the ball back with 1:50 left and the 38-year-old Flacco, who was signed on Nov. 20 and made his third start for Cleveland, completed two passes to tight end David Njoku for 65 yards to set up Hopkins’ kick. The Bears blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Texans 19, Titans 16 — Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired in overtime and visiting Houston (8-6) rallied from a 13-point deficit without star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud for a win Nashville that assured coach Mike Vrabel’s Titans (5-9) of a second straight losing season. The Texans remained in the playoff hunt despite missing several key players, including Stroud, top receiver Nico Collins, right tackle George Fant, and a pair of defensive starters. In place of Stroud, Case Keenum threw for 229 yards and helped Houston outgain the Titans, 340-204. Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis (17 of 26, 199 yards, interception) left with 1:49 left in overtime after being sacked for the seventh time with his left leg caught underneath him in the pile.

Buccaneers 34, Packers 20 — Baker Mayfield threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns, and visiting Tampa Bay (7-7) won its third straight, over Green Bay (6-8). Mayfield went 22 of 28 and threw touchdown passes to Mike Evans, Rachaad White, Ko Kieft, and David Moore to help the Buccaneers keep pace with New Orleans atop the NFC North. Mayfield’s passer rating was a perfect 158.3. Chris Godwin had 10 catches for 155 yards for the Buccaneers. The Packers lost their second straight to deal its playoff hopes a major blow. Jordan Love was 29 of 39 for 284 yards with two touchdown passes. This marked the third straight year in which Mayfield faced the Packers at Lambeau Field in December, each time for a different team, but the first time he left with a win.

Advertisement

Saints 24, Giants 6 — Derek Carr passed for 218 yards and three touchdowns, the defense sacked Tommy DeVito seven times, and host New Orleans (7-7) defeated New York. It was one of the more redemptive performances for Carr, who was booed while struggling in recent home games. Not this time as he connected on 23 of 28 passes without a turnover in one of his most efficient outings of his first season with the Saints. And he did it without top receiver Chris Olave, who was scratched because of an ankle injury. One of Carr’s scoring passes went for 1 yard to Jimmy Graham, who caught his third scoring pass in three games. DeVito had led the Giants to three straight wins but was 20 of 34 for 177 yards and left the game briefly after a hit.