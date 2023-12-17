Swift watch: Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs-Patriots? Signs point to yes.

All signs point to Swift attending the game. A Rhode Island photographer spotted her jet as it landed at TF Green Airport in Providence Sunday morning.

Her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the rest of his Kansas City teammates are taking on 3-10 New England. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. You can follow along with the game with our live updates here.

Gillette Stadium is a place of miracles for Swift and her fans.

On June 25, 2011, Swift took the stage for the first night of back-to-back concerts in her Speak Now Tour. Everything was going according to plan. Then, about halfway through the set, a thunderstorm unleashed torrents of rain on 50,000 fans.

Ryan Davis, writing for the Globe, reflected on that performance 10 years later, writing that “just as the skies broke open, Swift began singing ‘Fearless,’ the title track of her second album, the chorus of which includes the lines: And I don’t know why but with you I’d dance / In a storm in my best dress. Glittering from head to toe — even her guitar was bedazzled — Swift strutted out from under the awning that shielded her from the elements and performed the rest of the song, and the concert, in the pouring rain.”

Thus began the myth of Swift’s “rain shows,” and with it came a new significance to Gillette Stadium, which was also the first NFL stadium she headlined.

In May of this year, it happened again. The rain came down over tens of thousands of screaming fans, and she played “Fearless.” And she danced around in a storm in her best dress. While in concert, Swift referred to Foxborough as the “most joyful place on Earth.”

