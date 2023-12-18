In a church built by abolitionists, Christian and Jewish congregations come together amid bomb threats

Three weeks later, Kosovske and her congregation received support from first responders of a different kind when they entered their sanctuary for a Hanukkah celebration to find it transformed: A rainbow of about 150 ribbons fluttering from the ceiling were covered in messages: “You belong,” “May all who are mourning know they are not alone.”

NORTHAMPTON — Rabbi Riqi Kosovske opened her email Nov. 19 to find a bomb threat against her synagogue. Grabbing her phone, she felt her fingers couldn’t move fast enough. But soon, she made the calls that swiftly brought first responders to the scene. The threat was eventually determined to be a hoax — and it became an unlikely catalyst for connection.

The display was a gift organized by the new minister of Florence Congregational Church, which shares space in the building with the synagogue, Beit Ahavah.

“I told my congregation, this is part of loving our neighbor,” said Pastor Marisa Egerstrom.

Beit Ahavah synagogue and Florence Congregational Church share building and sanctuary space inside Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity in Northampton. Earlier this month, following a November bomb threat to the synagogue, community members unveiled a display of ribbons offering messages of love and support. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The bomb scare led to deepened conversations between the rabbi and pastor whose congregations also share a similar dedication to social justice.

Beit Ahavah is housed inside the historic, white-clapboard Florence Congregational Church. In addition to the church and Reform synagogue, the property also includes a preschool, and is managed by the nonprofit Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, which took over in October 2021 as part of a six-year lease-to-purchase deal. (The church was struggling, according to the pastor, and currently has around 25 members. The synagogue has 80 to 100 member-households.)

Beit Ahavah synagogue and Florence Congregational Church share building and sanctuary space inside Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity in Northampton. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

It’s “an unusual institution,” Bombyx executive director Cassandra Holden said of her organization — it’s tied to an equally unusual history stretching back to the beginning of the Civil War in 1861. Abolitionists founded the church near the pine grove that once served as a gathering place for orators like Frederick Douglass and William Lloyd Garrison. Sojourner Truth lived nearby, and today a memorial statue in her honor stands across the street. Ideals of racial and gender equity are “in the DNA of the place,” said Egerstrom — and so is religious tolerance. The church’s founders included members from nine different denominations.

Florence Congregational Church. Courtesy of Historic Northampton

Shortly after the bomb scare, the leaders of the four organizations — Holden, Egerstrom, Kosovske, and Cloverdale Cooperative Preschool director Sarah Hodgkins — met to discuss how to address it in the community. No one wanted to amplify the threat, but “it was important to us that we pause and respond,” said Holden.

As they talked, Kosovske expressed her grief over the Israel-Hamas war. She regularly shares information about helping with trauma response in Israel and Gaza, and coexistence efforts between Israelis and Palestinians, with synagogue and other community members. She also leaves poetry and prayers representing both sides of the conflict on a table in a common area.

Following the bomb threat, she spoke pointedly to the other women about “feeling so isolated as a Jew” after Oct. 7, when Hamas killed 1,200 people in its attacks on Israel and abducted some 240 others. Many in the Jewish community felt traumatized and invisible, she said, waiting for words or statements of support that, in some cases, never came.

“It was immediately apparent to me within the first day who reached out to me and who didn’t,” recalled Kosovske, who’s in her 17th year as the synagogue’s rabbi.

Egerstrom, who’s helmed the church’s congregation for a year, left that meeting with the sense that “there was such a strong need to be seen and heard as a Jewish person in this country, to be understood,” she said. “There was a need to affirm the humanity of a people whose existence has been threatened almost for as long as they’ve existed.”

She wanted to create “a visual representation of the incredible community that Beit Ahavah is part of, to let them know that they weren’t alone.”

Florence Congregational Church Pastor Marisa Egerstrom (right) consoled Beit Ahavah Rabbi Riqi Kosovske under a display of ribbons with messages of love, support, and peace in their shared sanctuary space at Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity in Northampton. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Egerstrom called on her training in youth ministry at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Boston’s South End, where she learned “how to make an immersive experience with no budget and not enough time.” She and Holden considered creating a communal quilt but ultimately decided, “No, that’s going to be a whole lot of perfectionists freaking out about their corners for, like, three months,” the pastor said. “It seemed the easiest thing to do would just be Sharpies and ribbons.”

So, Egerstrom went to Swanson’s Fabrics and bought up all the solid-colored ribbon she could find — gold, turquoise, lavender, lime. Then, in secret, she handed out ribbons and black Sharpies to people who use the building for various reasons: church members and preschoolers, contemporary dancers and taiko drummers, brass-band players and members of the Young@Heart Chorus.

The ribbons came back filled with drawings, scribbles, and words of support in English, Spanish, and Hebrew. Egerstrom and volunteers then took the ribbon-messages and, still working surreptitiously, hung them on cables that they hooked up high to the sanctuary walls.

The effect is as delicate as the breeze that ripples through the dangling ribbons, which visitors have to crane their necks to read. That effort is part of the beauty of the project, said Kosovske, adding that to understand each other, sometimes “we need to strain our neck.”

Florence Congregational Church Pastor Marisa Egerstrom hung a display of ribbons with messages of love, support, and peace in the sanctuary space her congregation shares with the Beit Ahavah synagogue at Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity in Northampton. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“I think the simplicity of it is sort of what makes it work,” Egerstrom said. “You know, we can’t make a statement for all time, for all people, on the right thing in Israel and Palestine.

“This is a statement we can authentically make based in the relationships we have in the place where we live, and work, and love, and pray.”

Members of Beit Ahavah received that statement again last Friday night during an emotional Shabbat service that began with song and the lighting of candles and ended with the Mourner’s Kaddish. Earlier that day, the Israel Defense Forces mistakenly shot and killed three Israeli hostages, leading to new truce calls. More than 19,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, with thousands more buried under the rubble, according to the Health Ministry.

At the service, Kosovske once again spoke about the war, and the suffering, to a small group who sat in the church pews before her. She also talked about a new resolution against antisemitism passed in neighboring Easthampton, and the first bomb threat — not yet knowing there would be a second before the weekend was over.

Beit Ahavah synagogue in Northampton received a bomb threat by email Sunday morning that was determined to be a hoax. The synagogue, housed inside a building managed by Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, also shares space with the Florence Congregational Church. It was the second bomb threat the synagogue has received in a month.

Before the service ended, Holden told the congregants more about the ribbons streaming above them, and Kosovske read aloud a letter from the pastor, who’d meant to be there but was out sick:

“I have heard how deep and complicated the grief and pain are for Jews and Israelis right now, and how challenging the disagreements and fault lines are inside and within your community.

“I have heard the despondency of Palestinian friends who feel helpless, even disposable, yet again.

“One thing is clear: so many of you, so many of us, in such searing, particular ways, need to hear how much the rest of us see your full humanity, to hear from others that we see you, we value you, and we support you. This is what these messages floating above you say.”

When she finished reading, Kosovske wiped away a tear and asked if anyone had words to share in response.

Tad Weiss, a longtime member of Beit Ahavah who’d stopped coming to services around the pandemic, and recently started again, half-raised his hand.

“It’s a tough time right now to be Jewish, and it’s nice to feel we’re not invisible,” he said. “Thank you.”

Florence Congregational Church congregants and other community members gathered outside near the Sojourner Truth memorial statue across the street after a bomb threat was made against the Beit Ahavah synagogue, which shares building space with the church, this past Sunday in Northampton. brooke hauser

Two days later, on Sunday, another bomb threat was sent to the synagogue — one of multiple bomb threats to synagogues across the state — before the church’s morning service and the synagogue’s afternoon religious school. Again, first responders from the police and fire departments showed up; Kosovske and Holden rushed over to join Egerstrom.

As congregants arrived, they were instructed by police not to enter the building. Instead, they gathered outside for prayers, communion, and carols across the street under Sojourner Truth’s gaze.

The fire department supplied a table and chairs. A musician showed up with a guitar. Others brought hot drinks. For a minute, it seemed they’d have no communion bread — it was still inside the church — but then Kosovske remembered she had a hunk of leftover challah in her car.

The rabbi shared a blessing, the pastor said amen, and the little crowd broke bread — and laughed, and sang together.

Brooke Hauser can be reached at brooke.hauser@globe.com. Follow her @brookehauser.