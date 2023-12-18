Movies rarely portray the publishing industry with any degree of realism, but ‘American Fiction’ is a refreshing exception

Adapted from Percival Everett’s novel “Erasure” by writer and director Cord Jefferson, the movie unspools a wild, even surreal story that feels grounded and real in its book-world details — from Monk’s poorly attended book festival panel to the petty, performative bickering among authors judging a literary prize to the cringe-worthy white executives pursuing the window dressing of diversity. When Monk worries that his new project will run afoul of fact-checking, his agent responds, “Fact check? There’s barely money to pay editors anymore!” Both men laugh; It’s funny because it’s true.

As “ American Fiction” opens, we meet Thelonius “Monk” Ellison in extreme close-up as at the head of a classroom. A Black writer and English professor, Monk (played by Jeffrey Wright) is teaching a Flannery O’Connor short story, one whose title contains the n-word. A white student is so offended she leaves. It’s the perfect start to a movie satirizing the intersection of race, family, and literature.

This kind of accuracy is rare. Most movies that try to capture what goes on among writers, agents, editors, publicists, and critics fall flat (probably because most of what happens in this world is truly the opposite of cinematic). Below, a sampling of some of the last quarter-century of bookish films, from raves to pans.

Michael Douglas, scarfed and blazered, struts into the first scene of “Wonder Boys” (2000), looking better than most creative writing professors, but we soon learn that his life is an absolute disaster. Over the course of a weekend during which the college is hosting its annual Wordfest, Douglas’s character, Grady Tripp, must manage his needy and wayward students, his pervy editor (a scene-stealing Robert Downey Jr.), and the college’s much more successful author, a criminally underused Rip Torn.





Probably because it’s based on an excellent book — Michael Chabon’s 1995 novel of the same name — “Wonder Boys” gets a lot right. The envy, gossip, and forlorn sexual tension feel accurate. Of course its portrayal of the writing life is a bit exaggerated (Chabon as a writer is a maximalist). Tripp’s uncompleted novel, composed on an already-dated typewriter, clocks in at more than 2,600 pages: “I don’t believe in writer’s block” he says.

The most realistic part is the film’s sadness: Tripp is blocked in every way but writing, and increasingly using his book project to excuse all of his worst behavior. Whether it’s realistic that his editor would fly down to Wordfest to baby-sit him for a weekend (it’s not) is somewhat beside the point. The movie has its flaws (notably the use of a trans character whose treatment feels all-but-offensive to today’s eyes) but even at its silliest, it will feel familiar to former writing students and their instructors.

“Elf” (2003) has become a contemporary holiday classic. It’s also a publishing story. Buddy the Elf’s biological father is an executive in the field of children’s books. This is meant to be ironic: surely everyone in children’s publishing is a sweet, lovable sort — not the gruff, dismissive Walter Hobbs played by legendary tough guy James Caan.

The entire publishing process portrayed in “Elf” is nonsensical. What is Walter’s title, and why do his two underlings combine roles that are typically distinct: are they writers? Editors? Marketers? He pays to fly Miles Finch (Peter Dinklage) to New York to pitch ideas (this is not how things work), and everyone’s expected to present a new book to their publisher at a big meeting on Christmas Eve. This detail, in an industry that essentially shuts down in August and December, is the movie’s biggest laugh of all.

As Sloane Crosley pointed out in a 2019 New York Times article, “The Proposal,” the 2009 rom-com starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, gets nearly everything wrong about book publishing, starting with the characters all mispronouncing Don DeLillo’s name. Bullock’s Margaret Tate, the boss, wears 4-inch Louboutin heels and carries a pristine Birkin — in this field, you’re doing well if you can afford Stuart Weitzman and M.Z. Wallace.

When Reynolds’s character, who works as Margaret’s executive assistant, defends his life in New York to his father, he describes his job as “sitting at a desk all day, reading books.” I want that job, which doesn’t exist in publishing (everyone does their reading outside the office, which is for meetings). Despite all this, and the sight of Oscar Nunez (”The Office”) playing into every Latino stereotype you can name, the movie is still a competent rom-com.

“BestSellers” (2021) opens on the sounds of a person typing on an electronic typewriter and the ringing of a landline telephone. This is how you know someone is a real writer: They live in the past. Aubrey Plaza, as a nepo baby who inherited her father’s once-legendary publishing company, and Michael Caine, as a grizzled, drunken old writer, act their heads off but can’t save this odd mess of a movie.

Plaza seems to run the publishing house by herself, with one assistant. The Times has a single critic who reviews everything and styles himself a modern-day Truman Capote. Caine appears to have supported himself (albeit in reduced circumstances) on the proceeds of one bestseller half a century ago. Famous for having once “shot his assistant,” he’s a blend of William S. Burroughs, Norman Mailer, and Charles Bukowski. Somehow this is seen as lovable.

One scene did make me laugh: When prepping Caine’s character to appear on a television talk show, Plaza asks, “What was the inspiration for this new book?”

His reply? “Money.”

Kate Tuttle is a freelance writer and editor.