There is no one I know to compare with Wilder’s charming sadistic Wonka

Those of us who love Wilder’s interpretation are fiercely protective of our childhood memories, so I found myself looking at a youthful, smiling Chalamet and growling, “Not MY Wonka!” I did the same back in 2005, when Johnny Depp assumed the role for director Tim Burton’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (easily the worst of the Willy Wonka movies).

I admit I was skeptical when I heard Warner Bros. was making a new Willy Wonka movie starring Timothée Chalamet. Members of my generation were already familiar with “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” the 1971 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1964 book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Director Mel Stuart’s film, produced by the Quaker Oats Company, starred Gene Wilder in his most iconic role as the titular chocolatier.

Looking back, I realize that each era got the Willy Wonka it deserved. So let’s compare all three.

In the novel, and in the Wilder and Depp movie versions, Willy Wonka is a recluse who decides to open his gigantic chocolate factory to five lucky children and one parent or guardian for one day. They earn entry by finding a golden ticket in one of the numerous chocolate bar products Wonka sells. It’s a worldwide contest, and the winners hail from Germany, England and the United States.

Our noble hero is Charlie Bucket, an English kid so poor that his four grandparents sleep in the same bed and everyone eats cabbage soup daily. (Based on that diet, I can only imagine how much gas those grandparents blew out under that bedspread.) Charlie attends Wonka’s tour with his Grandpa Joe.

All the kids, except Charlie, misbehave on Wonka’s tour, and the factory finds ingeniously ruthless ways to make them pay for being troublemakers. Their sins — gluttony, gum-chewing, television addiction and being an unbearably privileged spoiled brat — are met with befitting and nasty punishments like being turned into a giant blueberry. It’s like a kinder, gentler version of David Fincher’s “Se7en.”

As a boy, I was fine with all the comic brutality of the Stuart version; it was the 1970s, when even the children’s films were dark. My Willy Wonka was a lovable sadist who barely intervened when his guests disobeyed his instructions. He relished the carnage, and the twinkle in Wilder’s beautiful blue eyes was one of pure malice. His meek, barely audible pleas of “stop, don’t” are the minimum amounts of protest, and they’d probably hold up in court should a parent sue Wonka for negligence.

That is, if those parents hadn’t signed a wall-sized contract at the beginning of the film that I’m sure freed Wonka, Inc. from any liabilities. They didn’t read the fine print! My Wonka is smart enough to let the movie audience see the parents signing it; I assume the Tim Burton version has them sign it offscreen.

In “Wonka,” it’s Willy who gets screwed by signing a bad contract. Instead of adapting Dahl’s novel, Paul King takes a different route in his version, which is an enjoyable prequel — and a musical that makes several allusions and outright references to the 1971 original — explaining how Willy Wonka got his start.

The new story, by King and Simon Farnaby, gives us a far more optimistic and youthful Willy who has to earn his factory while fighting off adversaries who don’t want him moving in on their chocolate-selling cartel. The Charlie Bucket of this film is a Black girl named Noodle, played by Calah Lane. In fact, “Wonka” is the most racially diverse of the three Willy Wonka movies, which is not only refreshing but expected nowadays.

How does it present Wonka’s working relationship with the little people known as “Oompa Loompas”? In the novel, Dahl made them sound like enslaved people from Africa, which drew ire from the NAACP; for Wilder and Depp, they’re clearly indentured servants. Chalamet’s relationship with an Oompa Loompa played by Hugh Grant is more balanced; for starters, the Oompa Loompa demands retribution from Wonka rather than owing him fealty.

I don’t know how Dahl would feel about “Wonka,” but I do know that he hated the 1971 adaptation — and he’s credited with writing it! He considered the songs by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse extraneous and too syrupy, even though “Pure Imagination,” the number that introduces us to the 1971 chocolate factory, is so memorable that “Wonka” incorporates it into its score.

He also thought Gene Wilder wasn’t weird enough to play the role, which may explain Burton’s decision to let Depp do an awfully unsettling visual imitation of Michael Jackson in the 2005 version.

All three Wonkas — Wilder, Depp and Chalamet — have a few things in common: Their fashion sense includes top hats and canes, they obsess over making chocolate, they smile a lot, and they operate on various levels of eccentricity. But despite each actor playing the same character out of the same children’s novel, their attitudes toward children are wildly mixed: Depp’s Wonka hates children outright, whereas Wilder’s is noncommittal and Chalamet’s has a childlike wonder that helps him bond with Noodle.

These three films reflect the tastes of their origin eras, when the presidents were Nixon, George W. Bush, and Biden, respectively. Wilder’s movie is dark and often conspiratorial (that terrifying tunnel sequence would NOT be attempted now); Depp’s film is creepy and hateful; Chalamet’s may be too “enlightened” for certain conservative viewers.

And like Wonka’s factory itself, all three offer different flavors for us to choose.

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.