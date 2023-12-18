This week’s TV: Farewell to ‘Curb,’ Happy Birthday to Dick Van Dyke, and welcome to ‘Extended Family’

The comedy, which premiered in 2000 (after a one-hour special in 1999), was stronger at the beginning, like so many of TV’s long runners. But each of the later seasons usually featured a few top-notch episodes and memorable riffs — I still smile when I think of the awful actress from the most recent season in 2021 — and the delays between the later seasons helped to keep the show from wearing out its welcome. Thanks to HBO’s loose approach, David only made the show when he was inspired to.

It was starting to seem as though “Curb Your Enthusiasm” would be competing with “The Simpsons” in the longevity category. But Larry David has announced that the upcoming season, season 12, will be the HBO show’s last batch. The final 10 episodes will premiere on Feb. 4 and conclude on April 7. Susie Essman , I think I’ll miss you most of all.

Like “Seinfeld,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has been fairly influential. It didn’t invent the idea of actors playing exaggerated versions of themselves, but it made it more popular, and after it premiered we saw Matt LeBlanc’s “Episodes,” Ricky Gervais’s “Extras,” Louie CK’s “Louie,” Marc Maron’s “Maron,” Warwick Davis’s “Life’s Too Short,” and others. “Curb” also helped to usher the improvisatory approach to dialogue onto the small screen.

David’s comment on the end of his series is typically wry. “I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona,” he said in a statement, “and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. I’ve always adored Dick Van Dyke, most of all from his 1960s sitcom in which he played a comedy writer and husband to Mary Tyler Moore. He was endearingly human, and a far cry, thankfully, from some of the know-it-all, morally-upright family men we saw on TV in the 1950s. Now CBS is honoring him for his long career, which also included “Mary Poppins,” “Cold Turkey,” “Diagnosis: Murder,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” and “The Comic.” On Thursday at 9 p.m., the two-hour “Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic” (preview here) will include lots of old footage, recreated TV and movie sets, and guest stars including Jason Alexander, Zachary Levi, Rita Ora, and Weird Al Yankovic. Alas, many of his co-stars — Moore, Morey Amsterdam, Rose Marie, Carl Reiner — are gone.

2. On Tuesday, PBS’s “Frontline” is featuring a new 90-minute documentary called “Netanyahu, America & the Road to War in Gaza.” It looks back at the political evolution of Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and it includes accounts from those close to him. The film, at 10 p.m. on GBH 2, tries to provide some context for the war unfolding today. (Preview here.) It will be followed by “Failure at the Fence,” a documentary short made in collaboration with the Washington Post that examines the failures that led to Hamas’s brutal attack on Israeli civilians.

3. The podcast-based anthology series “Dr. Death” returns with an eight-episode season about a charming surgeon known as the “Miracle Man.” You guessed it: He’s not all he’s cracked up to be. An innovator, he catches the attention of a reporter, who winds up getting in over her head with him. He is played by Edgar Ramirez, she is played by Mandy Moore. It premieres Thursday on Peacock. Looks like the pendulum has swung away from the hero doctors of “ER.” (Preview here.)

4. NBC is premiering a new sitcom, “Extended Family,” on Saturday at 8 p.m. during the holiday season, a fairly dead zone. Created by Mike O’Malley and set in Boston, it’s about a couple who have an amicable divorce and continue to live together to raise their kids. (Trailer here.) Comic situations will indeed ensue. The cast features Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer as the divorced pair, and Donald Faison as her boyfriend. Next year, the show will move to Tuesday nights, where it will stand a better chance.

5. “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is a series adaptation of Rick Riordan’s YA fantasy novels about present-day Greek gods. The cast of young ‘uns features Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri, and the impressive recurring and guest casts include Megan Mullally, Glynn Turman, Toby Stephens, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jay Duplass, and the late Lance Reddick. (Trailer here.) It premieres Wednesday on Disney+ and Hulu.

