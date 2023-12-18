Coffee shop unions join forces to create a new local

Workers at several local independent coffee shops appear to have joined forces as a wave of labor activity continues to mount in the Boston area. An Instagram account that formerly represented employees only at Pavement Coffeehouse posted on Saturday that it is now operating as Local 325 under the UNITE HERE New England Joint Board, which represents dozens of local unions throughout the region in the manufacturing, textile, warehousing, service, and hospitality industries. The baristas, bakers, shift leaders, and other employees represented by Local 325 work at Pavement (the eight locations of which secured a union contract last August ), 1369 Coffee House in Cambridge (which voted to unionize last June ), and Somerville sister shops Diesel Café, Bloc Café, and Forge Baking Co. & Ice Cream Bar (which ratified a contract this February ), according to the Instagram post. — DANA GERBER

HOUSING

Falling mortgage rates brighten homebuilder moods, a bit

US homebuilder sentiment improved in December for the first time in five months as falling mortgage rates led to a pickup in prospective-buyer traffic and sales expectations. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo gauge rose 3 points to 37, according to data out Monday. The figure matched the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Prospects that housing demand will at least stabilize next year are starting to improve with mortgage rates falling to their lowest levels since August. Even with the decline, borrowing costs are more than twice as high as they were at the end of 2021 and home prices remain elevated. Despite the recent decline in financing costs, 60 percent of developers are still extending incentives to spur demand. Some 36 percent of builders reported cutting prices in December, matching the previous month as the highest share of the year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Southwest agrees to $140m fine over holiday meltdown

The Transportation Department announced a $140 million fine on Monday against Southwest Airlines over a meltdown last winter that disrupted travel for about 2 million people during the holiday season. Of the $140 million, Southwest Airlines will pay $35 million to the federal government. For the remaining amount, the department is giving the airline credit for providing frequent-flyer points as an apology to customers affected by the problems, and for agreeing to give out tens of millions of dollars in vouchers to those affected by future delays and cancellations. The fine is roughly 30 times what had previously been the department’s largest penalty against an airline for consumer protection violations, a $4.5 million settlement with Air Canada in 2021 over customer refunds. — NEW YORK TIMES

The EU is ratcheting up the pressure on Elon Musk's X after asking the company in October for information on its handling of hate speech, misinformation, and violent terrorist content related to the Israel-Hamas war. Nathan Laine/Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloom

SOCIAL MEDIA

EU launches illegal content probe into Musk’s X

The European Union on Monday made Elon Musk’s online platform X the first tech company to face an investigation under Europe’s tough new regulations designed to clean up social media and protect people from toxic online content. The 27-nation bloc is ratcheting up the pressure on X after asking the company in October for information on its handling of hate speech, misinformation, and violent terrorist content related to the Israel-Hamas war. The case presents the first test for the Digital Services Act, part of a set of pioneering regulations that the EU has drawn up to rein in the power of tech companies. The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, “will now investigate X’s systems and policies related to certain suspected infringements” of the DSA, spokesperson Johannes Bahrke told a press briefing in Brussels. “It does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation.” The EU’s investigation will look into whether X failed to do enough to curb the spread of illegal content — such as hate speech or incitement of terrorism — to its 112 million users in Europe. The San Francisco-based social media platform says it is “committed to complying with the Digital Services Act, and is cooperating with the regulatory process. It is important that this process remains free of political influence and follows the law.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

North Face struggling with holiday cyberattack

The parent company of North Face, Timberland, and Vans said Monday that it’s working to restore its ability to fulfill orders following a cyberattack, though the company hasn’t yet determined the full scope of the incident. “Unauthorized occurrences” were detected on a portion of the company’s information technology system on Dec. 13, struggling apparel and footwear maker VF Corp. said in a regulatory filing. The “threat actor” also stole personal and other data. The company is working with external cybersecurity experts and has shut down some systems. The disruption had caused — and is “reasonably likely” to continue to have — a material impact on operations, the company said in the filing. VF retail stores around the world are still open for business and the company says customers can place e-commerce orders, but fulfillment has been affected. The company has also put workarounds in place for some offline operations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORK LIFE

Nasdaq ends the meeting with Zoom

It’s the end of an era for the poster child of pandemic-age stock darlings. Zoom Video Communications will no longer be a part of the Nasdaq 100 index, as of Monday. Shares of the videoconferencing software company rallied almost 400 percent in 2020 when investors piled into names that were poised to benefit from pandemic-induced lockdowns. But growth fell off a cliff with workers returning to offices and competition intensifying from Microsoft Corp.’s Teams. Other high-fliers of that period, like Peloton Interactive Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. have also not kept up with this year’s stock rally, while DocuSign is considering a sale after its growth has slowed massively in recent years, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Not every stay-at-home stock has suffered. Video streaming companies Roku and Netflix Inc. are up 136 percent and 60 percent, respectively. In fact, DoorDash is being added to the Nasdaq 100, after climbing 108 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS