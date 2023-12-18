‘Tis the season to get fired

Corporate Scrooges often wait until November or December to slash jobs. It’s a way to dump severance costs in a year that’s already history, at least as far Wall Street is concerned, and start January with a clean financial slate.

State Street is cutting 1,500 jobs . Hasbro is axing about 20 percent of its workforce. Spotify, Ernst & Young, and Etsy have also issued a pile of pink slips in the past several weeks.

This column is from Trendlines, my business newsletter that covers the forces shaping the economy in Boston and beyond. If you’d like to receive it via email on Mondays and Fridays, sign up here .

Advertisement

But with the economy expected to slow, it’s fair to wonder what 2024 has in store for American workers.

There are clouds on the horizon, for sure.

Employers have dialed back hiring, which is what the Federal Reserve intended when it jacked up interest rates to combat inflation.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Chief executives remain cautious even as the economic picture brightens. On their radar is a deteriorating commercial real estate market, especially for offices.

Vacancy rates are high in downtown business districts such as Boston and San Francisco. That’s a threat not only to lenders but to municipalities that rely on commercial property taxes to fund their budgets.

China’s troubled economy is another concern. A drop in Chinese imports of foreign goods could hamper global economic growth. It could also increase trade tensions with the United States.

And while inflation has subsided, consumers are feeling the pain of prices that are almost a fifth higher than they were before COVID hit in early 2020.

“We estimate the average household is spending nearly $1,000 more per month for the same goods and services they were buying in 2019,” Gregory Daco, chief economist at Ernst & Young, said in a note last week.

Advertisement

Yet most forecasters expect the United States to avoid a recession next year.

It’s a “soft landing” scenario that the Fed backed in economic projections released last week.

Fueling the optimism: falling inflation, the rising likelihood that the Fed will begin lowering interest rates in the first half of next year, and the job market’s resiliency in the face of high interest rates.

Job growth is slowing, but from an unsustainable pace.

Employers added an average of 204,000 jobs in the past three months, well above the level the Fed considers necessary to keep the economy growing without spurring inflation. Job growth averaged about 163,000 a month in the good old days of 2019. Unemployment stood at 3.7 percent in November, just above the pre-COVID level of 3.5 percent, which was near a 50-year low.

Initial jobless claims have ticked up, but that’s compared with an unusually low rate in 2022, according to the US Labor Department. The trend is the same for a separate government measure of job losses called layoffs and discharges.

In both instances, the numbers are in line with or below those in the years immediately before the pandemic hit in 2020.

“Layoffs were crazy low last year. They’ve simply normalized,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Of course, job losses are a fact of life even in an expanding economy.

On average, there were more than 1.6 million layoffs each month this year through October, according to the Labor Department’s jobs turnover survey.Circumstances vary from company to company.

Advertisement

At Hasbro, management blamed slumping sales of toys and games for its cuts.

State Street said its layoffs were aimed at maintaining long-term competitiveness.

The company’s main businesses — recordkeeping for institutional investors and asset management — operate on thin margins in a highly competitive market. The company has invested heavily in technology to improve efficiency — in other words, do more with fewer people.

Local tech startups have scaled back for more than a year as a pandemic-related spike in revenues retreated and venture capital investors retrenched due to rising interest rates.

Despite the churn, Massachusetts employment climbed by 1.6 percent this year through October. National payrolls rose by 1.7 percent through November, the fastest pace since 2015.

Central bank officials see unemployment topping out at 4.1 percent next year — a rate below what economists call full employment, when anyone who wants a job can find one. If accurate, that would be a truly remarkable achievement given the sharp increase in borrowing costs since March 2022.

The Fed is more optimistic than private forecasters, whose median estimate is for a peak of 4.4 percent, according to a Bloomberg survey. If they are right, a recession remains on the table.

“The job market is throttling back,” Zandi of Moody’s Analytics said, “but this is by design given the Fed’s rate hikes, and so far, it has been graceful.”

Advertisement

So far.

It remains to be seen whether the Fed can stick its hoped-for soft landing. But this much we know: The flurry of holiday season layoffs are minor turbulence.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.