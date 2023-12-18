Bedford solar company inks $1 billion supply contract for massive factory

CubicPV chief executive Frank van Mierlo said the contract will minimize any supply-chain risk for the factory after it opens, targeted for 2025. CubicPV has yet to announce where the factory will be built, although it plans to do so around the time of the groundbreaking next year. When asked if he considered Massachusetts for the factory, van Mierlo said he could think of other states that are more economically competitive for a manufacturing plant.

Bedford solar wafer manufacturer CubicPV on Monday unveiled a $1 billion, eight-year supply contract with a South Korean company that will deliver silicon to a giant wafer factory CubicPV is developing in the US.

CubicPV’s new contract with OCI Holdings — which makes polycrystalline silicon, aka polysilicon, a key component in solar wafers — could be a landmark moment for the US solar industry and, to some extent, the broader effort to shift US electricity generation away from fossil fuels toward more renewable sources. That’s because this contract will help stand up what van Mierlo bills as the largest solar wafer factory outside of China.

The development and construction of the factory, which is expected to eventually employ more than 1,000 people, is being made possible in large part through tax incentives included in the federal Inflation Reduction Act aimed at spurring domestic clean-tech manufacturing.

China has controlled the solar wafer market for too long, he said.

“What you want for an industry that important, you want multiple hubs,” van Mierlo said. “The US now has a real chance of creating a domestic solar industry that still has two decades of exponential growth ahead of it. ... The answer cannot be, we’re just going to buy more elsewhere. We’ve got to make some of that stuff ourselves. This is a really important step to get that going.”

CubicPV was formed in 2021 through the merger of 1366 Technologies of Bedford and Dallas-based Hunt Perovskite Technologies. Van Mierlo said the company employs about 70 people today. Key investors in CubicPV include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, North Bridge Venture Partners, Polaris Partners, First Solar, and Hunt Energy Enterprises.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.