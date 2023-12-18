The state’s first THC drink ‘package store’ is opening in Medford

Chief executive Brandon Pollock said the Hi5 Beverage Dispensary will sell Theory’s own Hi5 cannabis seltzers, sodas, and energy drinks, alongside a gaggle of other brands’ buzzy beverages infused with THC, the main psychoactive component of cannabis that produces a high feeling. All the traditional staples — think flower, edibles, and joints — will be up for sale next door in a semi-attached Theory Wellness dispensary.

That is the question posed by Theory Wellness, the Massachusetts-based weed company behind the upcoming first beverage dispensary in the state. With the launch of its Medford “package store” for cannabis — which won its final state approval Thursday — Theory is betting that a dispensary dedicated to drinks may entice novice consumers accustomed to booze and perhaps intimidated or turned off by smoking products.

Wynter Durant, manager at Theory Wellness, helped a customer with her cannabis seltzer purchase at the dispensary in Great Barrington in 2022. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Theory first started selling its cannabis drinks in 2021 and watched the market explode soon thereafter, with marijuana-infused beverages being sold in dispensaries across Massachusetts and the potential to become a nearly $4 billion industry nationwide by 2030. The storefront at 162 Mystic Ave. will be the company’s fourth location after Great Barrington, Chicopee, and Kittery, Maine. (Unexpectedly, the Medford former dealership will also be home to the Medford Center for the Arts.)

The Globe chatted with Pollock about Hi5, the canna-curious crowd, and innovation in the Massachusetts marijuana industry. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Let’s start with the basics. What are weed drinks?

It’s a mild cannabis product. For folks who have not used cannabis before, the effect of one beverage is similar to one glass of wine or one beer. It’s much more “dose-able.” You can always drink half of it, and see how you feel. Without being too scientific, the way that they’re created — it uses nano-emulsification, which essentially infuses the beverages with the cannabis essence. But it has no taste, and it kicks in much faster. You could feel it within five minutes.

It also lends itself to a social setting. It’s already common to have alcoholic beverages be present in most gatherings. There’s really nothing comparable for cannabis. Smoking or eating a gummy is not very social. In some ways, it can be anti-social. But no one minds someone drinking [an infused] seltzer water. So we think the beverages are the next frontier in cannabis and a great alternative for adults that is much healthier than alcohol.

It’s a growing market for sure. But why did Theory decide to dedicate a whole dispensary to THC-infused drinks?

Part of it is just trying to stick the brand out there and say, ‘Hey, listen. You may not have heard about [cannabis] beverages, or maybe you thought they were too expensive. But let’s have a store within a store that focuses just on this category and has the lowest price.’ We’re not going to be marking these up very much, so they’re priced competitively to alcohol. Compare that to if you go to a dispensary in Massachusetts right now, it might cost $6 for a single can of one drink.

The Theory Wellness dispensary is not yet stocked with THC-infused drinks for sale, as it just received final approval from the Cannabis Control Commission on Thursday and plans to open in early 2024. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

There’s also a practical element. Beverages take up a lot of space. Having a store just dedicated to them means the display areas will clearly show all the options. I mean, there are dozens of different beverage cannabis brands. It also allows us to have more fun with the theme and decor. Hi5 is going to have its own retail presence.

The business model is … different. It’s a THC drink dispensary next to a regular dispensary, but it is also attached to the Medford Center for the Arts.

As part of our process working with the City of Medford, it was made clear to us that the local arts community has been looking for a home for literally decades. There have been a couple different attempts to create a community arts center, and the old Volkswagen dealership we are using for our site had extra space where the old showroom was. It made sense to donate that space to them, because there is so much synergy between cannabis and the arts. Having this progressive destination fits our brand and our mission.

The Medford space, a former car dealership, is divided into three parts: the beverage dispensary, the regular dispensary, and an open area for the Medford Center for the Arts. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The Medford location will eventually get into delivering weed beverages. Any other offshoots you’re thinking about?

Consumption lounges. The concept was in the original recreational law, but there’s been local barriers to entry. Recently, some legislative tweaks are setting that in motion again. Think about it: There’s lots of rules about indoor smoking, and edibles are not a very social experience. That is where cannabis beverages can shine. It will most likely be their number one category.

We haven’t seen many proposals yet for lounges, but it is something we are going to start to see beginning in Western Massachusetts and moving east from there.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her @ditikohli_.