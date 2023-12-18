A Northeastern grad baked the cakes Olivia Rodrigo destroyed on ‘SNL’

In the performance, Rodrigo sits at a tea party table featuring two ornately decorated cakes — the setting for a picture-perfect girlhood ritual. But the song is about the constant performance of femininity demanded of young women, and Rodrigo, decked in a pink minidress, stabs a knife into one cake and plants a foot in the other, before smothering a red velvet fistful on her face and dress like blood smears.

If you tuned into “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 9, you would have seen musical guest Olivia Rodrigo destroy elaborate cakes in a performance of her song “All-American Bitch.” The confections were made by Morgan Knight, 23, who started her cake business in Boston and has been on a viral trajectory ever since.

Knight, the owner of New York City-based bakery Saint Street Cakes and a fan of both “SNL” and Olivia Rodrigo, spent the week leading up to the performance recipe-testing and baking. She said she’s excited to be breaking into the world of entertainment.

“I’ve always wanted to open a bakery since I started making cakes when I was a kid, but I think I’ve always wanted them to be a part of entertainment as well. It was a dream come true,” Knight said.

The “SNL” project is a major highlight of Knight’s still-young business, which she began in early 2021 as a Northeastern student. A lifelong baker, Knight sold cakes to friends before her TikToks of the eye-catching creations went viral. Soon, she was making cakes for customers throughout Boston until she graduated and relocated to New York City in 2022. The bakery name is inspired by a particular street in Boston.

Knight has around 88,000 followers and a total of 4 million likes on TikTok, as well as more than 8,000 followers on her business Instagram. Rows of pastel, classic cakes that are the stuff of moodboard dreams grace Knight’s accounts. She said artistic director Milena Gorum reached out to Knight about the “SNL” performance last month, likely after discovering her on social media.

“I was home for Thanksgiving at the time, saw the email and just freaked out. [I] was so excited,” Knight said.

The project was kept under wraps, but Knight was able to document the six-day journey in TikTok vlogs that kept the details hidden. The final installment reveals the project, taking the viewer through the day of the performance. It has over 800,000 views.

Knight, who moved apartments a day before embarking on the project and also juggled other orders during the week, made 20 cakes in total for the rehearsal process — double the initial estimate.

“I spent basically 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day just in the kitchen, preparing stuff,” she said.

Rodrigo’s team provided Knight with a number of visual references for the performance, and Knight describes the aesthetic as similar to Sofia Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette,” a movie that she takes inspiration from for her own cakes. Knight said her cakes are a modern “twist on the original Lambeth style” of intricate, extravagant piping.

“I think something that was really fun that I try to do in Saint Street that Olivia was also doing with this performance, that Milena orchestrated, was taking things that are super girly and skewing them,” Knight said. “I think almost the violence of digging into a red cake…totally turns over that girly tea party image on its head.”

Knight made 20 cakes in total to be used throughout the rehearsal process. Morgan Knight/Saint Street Cakes

The cake designs were finalized at the start of the week, Knight said.

One cake was a white heart with red cherries and the label “sweet girl,” and the other was pink, red, and white. Both were red velvet-flavored but made with different recipes tailored to specific textures. The white cake, which was the one Rodrigo stabbed, had to be stiffened through overbaking and adding extra powdered sugar in the buttercream frosting, so that the knife could stick. The other was soaked in simple syrups so that Rodrigo could smash it easily. The frosting also needed to be smudge-able and stick to skin, so Knight used gelatin whipped cream. Knight wasn’t able to sit in on rehearsals, but she was sent photos and videos throughout the week. She watched the live performance from home.

Since the “SNL” performance, Knight has had an influx of orders and more social media interaction. She also hopes this project will be a step toward opening a brick-and-mortar store. Knight had been operating the business out of an apartment for a while and was able to recently shift to working in a commercial kitchen. The goal is to have her own physical space for Saint Street Cakes in the next year or two.

“Just to be able to create a really fun space for people to gather and enjoy food is definitely a dream of mine,” she said.

Knight also wants her success with the "SNL" project to inspire other young women to go into creative careers.

While Knight has been baking from an early age, Saint Street Cakes was initially a side hustle as she pursued a law career. She worked as a paralegal after college but wanted a job where she could use her artistic talents. Then she turned the bakery into her full-time job.

“I hope that . . . young women can realize that there are realistic careers in creative fields that are achievable and extremely rewarding,” Knight said. “A lot of the people that worked on that [project] are extremely young women.”

Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com.