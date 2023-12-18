Tom Brady responds on TikTok to family who accidentally got his photo in CVS mixup

“We can do a trade if you have our photo,” Tonges wrote in the clip’s caption. Coincidentally, her brother, Jake, is also a pro football player, a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers.

TikTok user Katie Tonges shared a clip Sunday detailing how her mother submitted a family photo to be printed at CVS, but instead received an image of the former Patriots quarterback accompanied by his kids Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian.

A family photo mixup caught the attention of Tom Brady over the weekend.

The photo of Brady and his family appears to show them dressed in Patriots attire while posing next to the lighthouse bell at Gillette Stadium. Meanwhile, the photo the TikTok user’s mother was trying to get printed showcased Tonges and her family, with two members dressed in 49ers gear.

The user also shared an image of a text message exchange with what seems to be her father explaining the mixup.

“Mom sent in a picture of you kids to CVS to give grandma for Christmas,” the message read. “We just received them today and instead of you guys we get Tom Brady and his kids.”

The clip found its way to Brady, who replied Sunday in the clip’s comment section, “My mom must have been printing some photos out in San Francisco,” accompanied by a grinning face emoji.

Tonges commented back to the retired NFL star, writing, “Next time you’re in town we can do a photo swap!”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.