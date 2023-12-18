Authorities seek criminal charges against 28 accused of buying sex from Cambridge, Watertown brothels

Authorities did not identify any of the 28 people, who will be summoned to Cambridge District Court for hearings before a magistrate on whether there’s enough evidence to support charges. However, when three people accused of operating the prostitution ring were arrested last month, authorities said elected officials, government contractors with security clearances, and military officers were among hundreds of men who paid for sex at the brothels

A federal task force is seeking state criminal charges against 28 people accused of buying sex from a brothel ring that was busted last month and operated in Cambridge, Watertown and the Washington, D.C. suburbs, the US Attorney’s office announced Monday.

Advertisement

“Our office made it clear when we announced charges of a commercial sex ring case on Nov. 8, 2023, that the investigation was ongoing and that there would be accountability for the buyers who fuel the commercial sex industry,” Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement Monday evening.

He said a Homeland Security Investigations task force officer with the Cambridge Police Department submitted applications for complaints against 28 ‘sex buyers” with the Cambridge District Court on Monday.

“Until probable cause has been found, no names will be release,” Levy said. “If probable cause is established and criminal charges are issued by the Court, referrals will then be made to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.”

Last month, the case captured national attention when federal authorities announced the arrests of the alleged operators of brothels in Cambridge, Watertown, as well as Tysons and Fairfax, Virginia, which allegedly catered to a wealthy and well-connected clientele.

The court dates of the magistrate hearings for the 28 people were not available.

The Cambridge police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Levy also said in the Monday statement that his office is working closely with Virginia authorities to begin the referral process of sex buyers there.

Advertisement





Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.