‘Bernard was the very best of Cambridge’: The bond between the Palestinian family behind Brookline Lunch and their Jewish lawyer

By 1988, Abu-Rubieh had abandoned his engineering ambitions and, after working in restaurants for a number of years, wanted to open one of his own. Word around town was that Bernard Goldberg was the man to help make it happen. He and his twin brother, Bill Goldberg , had set up shop in Central Square, earning a reputation as kind and respected lawyers, particularly among immigrants in the community.

Years after arriving from Jordan in the 1970s, Jamal Abu-Rubieh pursued a longtime dream half a world away in Cambridge, home to many immigrant families hoping to carve out a new path in America.

Known as the “Gold Dust Twins,” the Cambridge natives boasted a penchant for style and a knack for telling jokes. After Abu-Rubieh applied for his restaurant license, he went to Goldberg for legal counsel, and Goldberg helped him and his wife, Manal Abu-Rubieh, open their first restaurant, Jimmaize Cafe, on Western Avenue. Not long after, he assisted the couple in buying Brookline Lunch, a beloved local diner.

That pivotal meeting in Central Square was the start of a lasting friendship, one that would unite two families — one Palestinian and one Jewish — in affection and now in grief.

On Nov. 30, Goldberg, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in his later years, died at the age of 94. Known as “Bernie,” he was a five-term city councilor, a lawyer recognized by the city with his brother in 2004 after advising residents for a half-century — Goldberg Square is named after the pair — and a generous family man. To his own family, and to the Abu-Rubiehs.

“It felt like we lost a father figure,” Manal Abu-Rubieh, 57, whom the brothers helped emigrate from Jordan, said by email. “Bernard took pride in helping our family set roots in Cambridge and believed in us and what we could make for ourselves. He empowered us to achieve everything we’ve done over the past 35 years as a business and as a family.”

In an online tribute to Goldberg, Abeer Abu-Rubieh, one of seven children in the family, remembered him as a loyal customer, a dear friend, and an ally who understood “that the intricacies of the law often intersect with the delicate fabric of human lives.”

As kids, they would fight over who got to visit his law office with their dad, where Goldberg would insist upon them taking more than one Hershey’s Krackel or Nestle Crunch he had waiting, Abeer Abu-Rubieh recalled fondly. A regular for breakfast on the weekends, he would stroll through the kitchen — “Goodfellas style” — to hand the children a box of black and white cookies.

For Jamal and Manal, he would bring raisin nut bread. On one Jewish holiday, Goldberg brought in matzah, curious if her dad could make a meal with it. In the kitchen, he cooked up a chicken salad nestled on the flatbread that Goldberg raved about. From then on, Jamal Abu-Rubieh purchased matzah for him — “just to make the salad Bernard fell in love with.”

“In times like these, we find solace in the beautiful memories we have of Bernard and we find comfort in knowing he’s now reunited with Bill,” she wrote.

Bernard Goldberg, left, and Bill Goldberg, right, ate at Brookline Lunch in 2012. Jodi Arlyn Goldberg

A Cambridge mainstay, the diner known for its baklava and knafeh pancakes has used its Instagram account to highlight the plight of thousands of Palestinians displaced and killed in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war, now in its third month, rages on. The family has long celebrated their Palestinian roots in posts, and, in recent weeks, have expressed grief over the violence and offered ways to help the people of Gaza. In response, some people have called the restaurant and threatened their parents, the siblings said.

Within those posts is a picture of a smiling Goldberg, wearing a crisp leather jacket as he dined on a plate of falafel and hummus in the brick-walled cafe.

“Bernard wanted to be a part of helping you feel secure,” Manal said. Charismatic and caring, he was “the most trusted voice and a voice of reason for me and my family,” added Jamal, 66.

Over the years, Goldberg often stopped by the diner just to check in and say hello. He helped the Abu-Rubieh children enroll in school and lent a hand with business licensing. Legal fees were never a concern. He was there for matters big or small.

When he brought his loved ones for a meal at the diner, “it truly felt like we were a part of the family,” Jamal said. There was no need for menus. The Abu-Rubiehs knew all their favorites by heart.

Those are the memories, Jamal said, that he now holds most dear. “It only felt right to give him a place on the menu in the restaurant that he helped make possible,” he said of a special he named after Goldberg.

The family’s online remembrance gave Jodi Arlyn Goldberg, 58, a window into her “father that we didn’t always get to witness.”

“Being able to see him through the lens of someone else’s experience was so intense and moving,” she said in an interview with her sister, Carla Greengrass, 55, and their mother, Judith Goldberg, 83, who was married to Bernard Goldberg for nearly 60 years.

Bernard Goldberg, Jamal Abu-Rubieh, and and Bill Goldberg. Brookline Lunch

The Goldberg brothers practiced law in Central Square their whole careers, with a clientele based largely on word of mouth. It was hardly a money-making venture, Greengrass said. But “that’s not why they did it.”

“They continued to serve the immigrant community because they understood the experience,” she said. “They had to navigate the world of being an other, and I think those are the values that they held on to. They often got paid in food. It was a beautiful, symbiotic relationship.”

The Abu-Rubiehs were extended family, Judith Goldberg said. The Goldbergs were always welcomed with open arms to the restaurant and watched as the seven children grew up into successful adults.

On his 90th birthday, Judith drove her husband around Central Square to see some of his old friends. She went to the diner to let them know he was waiting in the car. Jamal and Manal ran out the door to see him, showering him with hugs and kisses. They shed tears.

It was painful to see Goldberg in that condition, Manal said. But it reminded her of how he had been a source of strength for her family over many decades, guiding them through uncertain times and immense change, both in their own lives and the city around them.

“But Bernard never changed. Bernard was the very best of Cambridge, and what made this city feel like home. ... Bonds like that endure no matter how much time has passed,” she said. “You don’t forget the people who treated you with respect and kindness; you only hope you feel as special to them as they do to you.”

“Few people leave a legacy and impact as large as Bernard did,” she added.

It was the last time the two couples saw each other. Before they parted, Jamal and Manal gave Bernard an orange blossom for good luck, Judith said.

“It lasted a long time,” she recalled. As did their friendship.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.