7 charts that show what’s behind the racial wealth gap in Boston

Still, disparities persist. For example, a recent report by Boston Indicators, the research arm of the Boston Foundation, found that the state has a long way to go to close the wealth gap, despite city and state support for affordable housing programs and first-time homebuyers increasing.

Tens of millions of dollars were directed to public health programs, affordable housing programs, and for police reforms; the city boosted funding for immigrant support services, and for businesses owned by women and people of color.

It was 2020, and the so-called racial reckoning following George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police was underway. That year, Boston leaders declared racism a public health threat, and launched a slew of initiatives and investments aimed specifically at closing what is referred to as the “racial wealth gap.”

Why is it so? What created the gap, what contributes to it? And why does it endure? Understanding the individual disparities that make up Boston’s overall racial wealth gap could be the key to understanding the various efforts to close it.

While many studies have dissected the numbers behind Greater Boston’s racial wealth gap, they all come to the same conclusion: The gap is real. Years after the controversial 2015 Boston Fed report placed the average net worth of a Black households at a mere $8, a 2022 Urban Institute analysis estimated that Black residents have a net worth of $11,000.

While the methodology and the sampling for each of the studies were conducted differently, both show a more than 180 percent difference between the net worth for Black and white residents.

Wealth, or net worth, is the total value of a person’s assets, minus their debts. Breaking this value down, there are many factors that contribute to a person’s or household’s overall wealth. In Boston, the financial well-being of white residents compared to Black and Latino residents is disproportionate in nearly every indicator:

Assets

Assets, or high-value things people own such as homes, are significant forms of financial security that can remain in families for generations. For centuries, home ownership has been a primary avenue for obtaining and building wealth in America. However, a history of racist housing policies and de facto segregation have kept generations of Black and Latino residents from buying and selling homes in profitable neighborhoods. This has contributed to the wealth gap.

After home ownership, business equity accounts for the second largest form of non-financial assets, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. But in Boston, racial disparities exist in business, too. Black and Latino business ownership lags behind white business ownership, and generates less revenue. Researchers say people of color seeking to start businesses in Boston face a series of barriers, including limited access to startup capital and racial discrimination.

Income inequality

Another way to build wealth is to save income or use it to acquire assets. But even at this financial starting point, there is disparity.

In the U.S., there is a 31 to 48 percent difference between what the average white household earns in income and what the average Black and Latino households earn. The gap is wider in Boston.

Savings

Income becomes wealth when it’s saved or invested. But many Black and Latino residents in Boston are not saving as much money as white residents. Nationally, banking disparities are linked to redlining and Black and Latino neighborhoods having fewer options and access to high-quality banking.

Debt

Debt, such as student loans, medical bills, and credit card debt, prevent people from maintaining wealth and financial security. In America, 57 percent of households in 2019 had unsecured debt, according to the U.S. Census, but for Black households alone the rate was 64 percent. In Boston there are similar disparities.

Opportunities

Other forms of wealth building include assets transferred from family wills, inheritances and trusts, and college funds. Nationally, white Americans are more likely to have access to these resources, according to several studies, including one from Boston College.

Research shows a connection between financial literacy and wealth, but gaps exist along racial lines. Black and Latino teenagers in Massachusetts score lower in financial literacy proficiency tests, according to 2015 data, the most recent available from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, an intergovernmental organization focusing on economic development.

Meanwhile, Black and Latino communities have higher rates of being underbanked, or having inadequate access to financial services such as checking and savings accounts, credit cards, or loans. In 2015, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston estimated that only 55 percent of U.S.-born Black residents in Boston owned savings accounts, compared to 74 percent of white residents.

