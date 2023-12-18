Debris falls from MassArt building during storm

MassArt is located on Huntington Avenue and the debris came down “on the Evans Way side of campus,” said Susie Stockwell, a spokesperson for the college.

At 11 a.m. police went to 621 Huntington Ave. in Boston after receiving a report of an “overhanging tower collapse,” said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesperson.

Debris fell from a building at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design during Monday’s storm, officials said.

There were no injuries, Stockwell said.

“Due to the extreme weather, part of Massachusetts College of Art and Design’s tower building exterior sustained damage, resulting in falling debris,” Stockwell said by email. “The damage was isolated to one area on Evans Way. No injuries were sustained. Out of an abundance of caution, activity on the adjacent floors of the building was relocated to a different building on campus. The safety of our community is our top priority and our staff continue to monitor the situation.”

On Monday afternoon, police tape surrounded a majority of the building, with traffic partially blocked turning onto Evans Way from Huntington Avenue.

Elna Johnson, a sophomore at Mass Art, was carrying a large project when she walked by the area of the collapse, fighting to walk against strong winds and rain. ”I saw it from a window,” she said. “It was crazy.”

She added it’s an inconvenient time for part of the building to be closed, as the end of the semester is approaching.

Students are approaching the harsh storm with different attitudes. As one female student looked frustrated struggling with her umbrella because the wind kept turning it inside out, three male students walked by laughing at how hard the wind was pushing them.

”It’s even better if you face the wind,” one of the male students said with his arms out so wind pushed his sleeves back and squinted so rain wouldn’t get in his face. Others stopped to take pictures of the debris and even some took selfies with the debris and their soaked hair.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.





