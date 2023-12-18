Double-barreled storm system to continue into early Monday afternoon

This double-barreled low pressure area is proceeding up the eastern seaboard and slicing through New England. The surface map from around 7 a.m. shows two areas of low pressure southwest of Boston. These will continue to move northward bringing the rain and the wind especially the first half of the day. Notice the black lines, those are isobars. The strongest wind often occurs during the heaviest downpours.

The torrential rain and strong wind gusts that arrived early Monday will begin tapering off in the early afternoon, leaving Southern New England with light showers.

These represent areas of equal pressure and when they’re really tight together it indicates higher wind potential. For anyone that does hiking it’s like when the height lines are close together indicating a steeper climb.

A strong pressure gradient was bringing lots of wind to New England Monday. NOAA

We will continue to see the potential for these high wind gusts up till about 1 p.m., after which time the wind will diminish. Already this morning Blue Hill has recorded a wind gust over 60 miles per hour.

A sampling of wind gusts over 40 miles per hour from Monday morning has Blue Hill with the highest wind speed thus far. NOAA

There will be a fairly sharp drop to the wind this afternoon and while it still will be breezy the number of power outages should peak before noon and then slowly start to improve as we get deeper into the afternoon. The highest risk for losing power will be right along the coastline.

The winds will quickly subside Monday afternoon and the highest wind speeds move north and east of greater Boston. COD Weather

Many areas have seen well over an inch of rain and some areas have had over 2 inches already. When all is said and done, up to four inches of rain in a few isolated locations is not out of the question. This will continue to create urban Street flooding, basement flooding as well as some small streams and creeks. By late morning the rain will be becoming more intermittent but still the potential for heavy downpours will exist until mid-afternoon. There is likely going to be a lull in the rain around noon followed by a final push of showers mid to late afternoon before it all shuts down completely this evening.

The main area of rain will push north of Boston around noon, but after a break another round of showers is likely this afternoon. WeatherBELL

The IR Satellite early Monday showed low pressure bringing a plume of moisture into New England. COD Weather

With the strong southerly flow, it is those areas that face south which are going to see minor to perhaps even moderate coastal flooding. Two examples would be around Narragansett Bay and Fall River. You can see the projected tides around noon reaching well into the minor range perhaps barely into moderate flooding. This means there can be some shore roads which will be closed in those and other areas from late morning into the early afternoon. Because Boston harbor faces east and Northeast today’s storm will not produce more than minor splash over and this is also the case for other east and northerly facing beaches.

NOAA

The midday high tide Monday will produce minor to moderate coastal flooding especially in south facing areas. NOAA

Tuesday brings splashes of sunshine through the clouds; there still could be a lingering shower.

Temperatures will be seasonable in the 40s. It will be cold and dry heading into the final weekend before Christmas. If you want a white Christmas around here you’ll have to start putting your orders in for 2024. This year it’s not going to happen.



