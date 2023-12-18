Emily Oster: economist, parenting author, Brown University professor, and ... fashion innovator?

Economist Emily Oster doesn’t like to think about her clothes too much. In between teaching classes at Brown, analyzing data about parenting and pregnancy, and being a mom to two kids herself, she really doesn’t have the time.

Oster, 43, is the bestselling author of “Expecting Better,” “Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide to Better, More Relaxed Parenting, from Birth to Preschool,” and “The Family Firm: A Data-Driven Guide to Better Decision Making in the Early School Years.” Her work has been featured in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, and was the subject of many polarizing debates during the height of COVID-19 over whether kids should be in-person in school.

So when Oster recently appeared strutting the streets of Providence modeling a line of clothing for the New York-based womenswear brand M.M.LaFleur, people noticed.

And they had questions. So did we.

(This interview was condensed and edited for clarity.)

How did your partnership with M.M.LaFleur come about?

Oster: I’ve worn their clothes for many years, and I think that’s because they’re really designed for the kind of person that I am: Someone who doesn’t think a lot about their clothes, and just wants to wear things that fit and are appropriate. And so when they reached out to me, because I think they saw that I wear their clothes on Instagram, we decided to work together.

The collection is called “Emily Oster’s Foolproof Favorites.” Talk about putting the line together.

The team at M.M.LaFleur and I worked together to choose the items in the collection. We talked a lot about what kinds of things would work, and then there were some choices, and I put some things together. So we worked together on what might fit. What felt like things that I might wear? And what felt like things they all thought would fit together? Because they are actually experts in fashion, and I’m an expert in data analysis.

Describe some of the looks you created for the capsule.

The most important thing for me when thinking about clothes is that I don’t have to think very much about them. I like when multiple things fit together, because the idea of having this particular outfit that can only work if all the pieces of the outfit are available at a given time, that is not super friendly to my life.

So the intention was to have pieces that could be mixed and matched in various ways. There are some things that are a little more formal that you can dress up in them, and some things that are a little bit more casual like jeans or khakis. But they look nice enough that it’s something you can wear to a work event that’s on the more casual side. So we tried to sort of mix all that up a little bit.

Do you have a favorite piece from the collection?

The black jacket, or “Gwynne Dress.” It just feels like something where you can pack it and plan to wear it over jeans, and then one day you can wear it on its own as a dress. And that’s just a cool idea to me.

There are 12 items in the capsule. Bold blazers, trouser-like jeans, turtlenecks, simple earrings. Did you get to keep any of them?

Yes I have all of them. That was part of it. They wanted to make sure these were pieces I like and would actually wear.

Did you help come up with the pricing on the products?

I did not have any say in that. One thing I would say about being an economist is you rarely think about how things are actually priced.

The M.M.LaFleur website features a grid of outfits modeled by you. What was that experience like?

It was extremely fun and actually quite hard to model clothes. I found it very tiring. And to get photos that look nice and dynamic, you have to walk across the street 4,000 times. That was really tiring. But it’s fun. It’s interesting to try to do something different, but it took like five hours.

We shot that a few months ago around Providence. We started up by my office around Brown, and then went down toward the water. Some of those photos were taken at a Chipotle — Thayer Street Chipotle.

What has the reaction been like among friends, family, and colleagues who’ve stumbled across your most recent fashion venture?

I think there are economists who thought this was funny, because there are actually quite a lot of female economists who wear clothes from this line. So I got a bunch of notes from people saying they got their [M.M.LaFleur] email, “and you’re in it.” And so that was very nice.

I do a lot of somewhat unusual stuff for an economist. And so this is kind of one of those things.

The other thing was that my mom passed away about 18 months ago. She was really into clothes, and also an economist. I got a lot of people who reached out told me they thought my mom would have thought this was so cool.

Do you have any role models you look toward for style inspiration?

Other than my mom, I don’t really think I do.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.