Great Barrington police called to middle school after complaint about ‘Gender Queer’ book

An illustration in the book that the witness provided to police “depicted animated characters performing sexual acts on each other,” said Great Barrington police in a statement.

The controversy unfolded Dec. 8, when Great Barrington police received a complaint from someone who flagged “concerning illustrations” in the book “Gender Queer: a Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, according to law enforcement officials.

Police in Great Barrington were recently called to a local middle school after receiving a complaint of a sexually explicit book being shown to students, but authorities determined no laws had been broken and the issue was “a matter to be managed within the Berkshire Hills Regional School District,” officials said.

Because the matter was reported directly to police, the department was obligated to investigate further, according to the statement.

“Thanks to our established relationship with the school, we were able to carefully work together to investigate this situation,” police said.

Authorities notified Berkshire Hills Regional School District Superintendent Peter Dillon and school Principal Miles Wheat, the statement said.

“Because we were only provided a single image of the illustration, it was important to identify and examine the material that was reported to us,” police said.

Dillon said the book was “a supplemental resource for an 8th grade English class,” and that he didn’t know who initially complained to police.

According to the police statement, authorities decided to send a plainclothes officer to the school toward the end of the day to be escorted to the classroom in question in an effort to locate the book.

“After a brief conversation with the teacher, the officer was advised that the book in question was not there and could not be accounted for at that time,” the statement said. “The officer advised the principal and teacher, that we were not there to investigate the subject matter of any books.”

Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue’s office was also looped in, according to the statement.

“Once the necessary information was gathered, it was determined that it is a matter to be managed within the Berkshire Hills Regional School District,” the statement said. “The Great Barrington Police Department is dedicated to the safety of all people, especially children, and we take all complaints seriously.”

Police didn’t indicate who had initially reported the book to the department.

The Berkshire Eagle, which previously reported the book brouhaha, said an English teacher had made the book was made available to students as a resource.

“We’re working hard to support students, families and staff,” Dillon wrote. “This instance was unusual because the complaint was shared with the Police and not the school. We have a process in place when parents raise concerns.”

Neither Wheat nor Shugrue’s office could immediately be reached for comment.

The images in question in the book, which police provided to the Globe, show an animated young couple engaged in fellatio and also holding one another tenderly as their foreheads nearly touch.

Sexual content in books aimed at children and adolescents, as well as books dealing more broadly with LGBTQ themes, have emerged as a flashpoint in the US culture wars, with some conservative politicians issuing calls for such texts to be banned from school shelves.

In April, the Florida Board of Education approved a ban on classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades on Wednesday, expanding the law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” at the request of Governor Ron DeSantis, a GOP 2024 presidential candidate.

And “Gender Queer,” the book at the center of the Great Barrington controversy, in 2022 topped the American Library Association’s list of most “challenged” books of the year, the second straight year it had received that dubious honor.

The association defines a challenge as a “formal, written complaint filed with a library or school requesting that materials be removed because of content or appropriateness.” And “Gender Queer” saw 151 challenges nationwide last year, according to the association.

The group says on its website that the book was challenged for “LGBTQIA+ content, [and] claimed to be sexually explicit.”

“Gender Queer” first appeared in 2019 and details the adolescent journey of Kobabe, who uses “e/em/eir” pronouns, according to distributor Simon & Schuster’s website.

“Maia’s intensely cathartic autobiography charts eir journey of self-identity, which includes the mortification and confusion of adolescent crushes, grappling with how to come out to family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fanfiction, and facing the trauma and fundamental violation of pap smears,” the site says. “Started as a way to explain to eir family what it means to be nonbinary and asexual, Gender Queer is more than a personal story: it is a useful and touching guide on gender identity—what it means and how to think about it—for advocates, friends, and humans everywhere.”

Material from the Associated Pres was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.