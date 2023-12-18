Tree fell onto truck in Holbrook, left driver trapped

A man was trapped inside his pickup truck in Holbrook after a tree fell on his car during Monday’s storm, the town’s police department said.
The man, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to ahospital, police said in a statement. The severity of his injuries was not known Monday evening.
Shortly after 11 a.m., police and fire responded to reports that a large tree fell onto the cab and bed of a pickup truck at 3 Maywood Road, causing the driver to become trapped inside, police said.
The tree was two to three feet in diameter, the statement said.
Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to free the driver, police said.
Maywood Road remained closed as of around 5:00 p.m. “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for cleanup,” the statement said.
