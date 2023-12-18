Tree fell onto truck in Holbrook, left driver trapped

A man was trapped inside his pickup truck in Holbrook after a tree fell on his car during Monday’s storm, the town’s police department said.

The man, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to ahospital, police said in a statement. The severity of his injuries was not known Monday evening.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police and fire responded to reports that a large tree fell onto the cab and bed of a pickup truck at 3 Maywood Road, causing the driver to become trapped inside, police said.