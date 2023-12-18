Judge digs through 2,900 pages of NHPR records, finds no basis for Eric Spofford’s defamation claims

St. Hilaire was looking for any evidence that NHPR’s team might be liable for defamation claims raised by Eric Spofford, the founder and former owner of Granite Recovery Centers, who was featured in Chooljian’s reporting about allegations he had sexually harassed a former client and sexually assaulted two former employees.

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Judge Daniel I. St. Hilaire took two months to review nearly 2,900 pages of documents from New Hampshire Public Radio, including reporter Lauren Chooljian’s transcribed interviews, notes, and communications with sources and colleagues.

In a Dec. 13 order, St. Hilaire concluded the records show “no viable basis” for Spofford’s defamation claims. To the contrary, the documents “serve only to erode the validity of his claims” and reflect NHPR’s “professional and diligent reporting,” he wrote.

Advertisement

NHPR President and CEO Jim Schachter said he views the ruling as “vindication.”

Spofford has said the allegations against him are baseless and entirely fabricated. He sued Chooljian, her employer, her colleagues, and her sources in September 2022. Although his lawsuit was dismissed in April, he was allowed to amend it and argue the NHPR defendants had displayed “actual malice” by either knowingly reporting false information or reporting with reckless disregard for the truth.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

But none of the records NHPR provided to the court support such claims, so Spofford won’t gain access to any of them, St. Hilaire ruled. Spofford can amend his complaint again, but without new evidence, “any amendment will likely be futile,” St. Hilaire wrote.

Spofford’s attorneys, Michael E. Strauss and Joseph M. Cacace, did not respond to requests for comment.

The court’s tedious review took place against a tense backdrop: Spofford featured prominently in NHPR’s popular podcast “The 13th Step” about sexual misconduct in substance use treatment and recovery circles, and someone prosecutors described as Spofford’s “close personal associate” is among four men under federal indictment for allegedly vandalizing the homes of Chooljian, her colleagues, and her family.

Advertisement

One of the defendants is accused of scrawling an ominous message, “JUST THE BEGINNING,” in red spray paint on Chooljian’s home after throwing a brick through her window, according to the indictment.

The criminal allegations stemming from the vandalism spree are entirely separate from the defamation lawsuit, and Spofford himself isn’t accused of involvement in the vandalism. Still, the NHPR defendants have argued Spofford’s civil litigation (which began with a 396-page legal complaint) is an intimidation tactic in and of itself.

“Our view, which has been expressed in pleadings before the court,” Schachter said, “is that this litigation has been part of a pattern of harassment of not just NHPR’s journalists but our sources, designed to intimidate them, scare them, and silence us — and it hasn’t worked.”

Between direct litigation costs and heightened safety measures, Schachter said NHPR’s expenses have reached “well into the six figures.” The station has installed security systems at a variety of locations, sought advice from security professionals, and even hired guards in some situations, he said.

"The 13th Step," hosted by Lauren Chooljian and produced by New Hampshire Public Radio, investigates a culture of sexual misconduct and abuse in the addiction treatment industry. (New Hampshire Public Radio) New Hampshire Public Radio

The way this story has unfolded highlights the state of local journalism and the degradation of civic discourse more broadly, Schachter said.

“The risks of doing journalism are higher in the United States than they’ve ever been,” he said.

Nonetheless, Schachter said NHPR continues to publish hard-hitting and revelatory journalism and will keep doing so.

Advertisement

Chooljian, who is continuing to report about potential solutions to the problems her reporting highlighted, will offer a behind-the-scenes view into her years-long investigation and “The 13th Step” with upcoming ticketed events in Portsmouth and Lebanon.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.