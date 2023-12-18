Man, 89, killed in Hanover when high winds topple tree onto trailer

The tree came down around 9:47 a.m. outside a “workplace at 99 Industrial Way” in Hanover, Cruz’s office said.

In a statement, Cruz’s office identified the man as Robert Horky.

An 89-year-old Hingham man was killed Monday in Hanover when “high winds and rain” caused a large tree to fall onto a trailer, trapping him inside, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

“The caller reported that the tree had fallen on a small travel trailer and a male victim was trapped inside,” officials said.

Emergency responders were able to extricate Horky from the trailer but he had sustained “severe head trauma” and died at South Shore Hospital.

“There was heavy rainfall and high wind gusts in the area immediately preceding and during the incident,” officials said.

A powerful storm slammed New England on Monday with torrential rains and strong winds, causing widespread damage and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

Across the region, ferocious winds toppled trees and powerlines and littered streets with debris while heavy rain caused coastal flooding and made some roads impassable.

