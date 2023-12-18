A wind and rain storm is pounding Mass. Follow live weather updates.

Thousands of households and businesses are without power throughout New England as a strong rain storm packing damaging winds continues to pound the Northeast Monday morning.
MBTA warns storm could affect commutes — 9:34 a.m.
By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff
The MBTA warned on X Monday morning that the storm could affect commutes. The agency advised commuters to allow additional time for travel and to watch their social media accounts for the latest updates.
High winds and heavy rain could impact travel today. Be prepared and stay connected:— MBTA (@MBTA) December 18, 2023
See photos of the storm — 9:26 a.m.
By Globe Staff
Number of power outages expected to peak before noon — 9:21 a.m.
By Dave Epstein, Globe Correspondent
There will be a fairly sharp drop to the wind this afternoon and while it still will be breezy the number of power outages should peak before noon and then slowly start to improve as we get deeper into the afternoon. The highest risk for losing power will be right along the coastline.
See a map of power outages in the region — 9:08 a.m.
By Globe Staff
Thousands of households and businesses across New England are without power Monday morning.
High wind warning in effect for much of Eastern Mass. — 9:00 a.m.
By Emily Sweeney, Globe Staff
A high wind warning is in effect for much of Eastern Massachusetts and forecasters said heavy rain could bring flooding to streets and highways. The National Weather Service said the high wind warning will be in effect until 7 p.m., with winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour and gusts as strong as 60 miles per hour expected.