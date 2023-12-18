A wind and rain storm is pounding Mass. Follow live weather updates.

Follow live updates on the storm. Plus, see a map of power outages across the region.

Thousands of households and businesses are without power throughout New England as a strong rain storm packing damaging winds continues to pound the Northeast Monday morning.

MBTA warns storm could affect commutes — 9:34 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

The MBTA warned on X Monday morning that the storm could affect commutes. The agency advised commuters to allow additional time for travel and to watch their social media accounts for the latest updates.

See photos of the storm — 9:26 a.m.

By Globe Staff

A tree fell onto an apartment building on F Street in South Boston as rain and heavy winds swept through the region. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A police officer walked towards debris left on the sidewalk after a tree fell onto an apartment building on F Street. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A pedestrian struggled with her umbrella as rain and heavy winds swept through Boston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Number of power outages expected to peak before noon — 9:21 a.m.

By Dave Epstein, Globe Correspondent

There will be a fairly sharp drop to the wind this afternoon and while it still will be breezy the number of power outages should peak before noon and then slowly start to improve as we get deeper into the afternoon. The highest risk for losing power will be right along the coastline.

Advertisement

Read Epstein’s full forecast.

See a map of power outages in the region — 9:08 a.m.

By Globe Staff

Thousands of households and businesses across New England are without power Monday morning.

Explore our map of outages across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

High wind warning in effect for much of Eastern Mass. — 9:00 a.m.

By Emily Sweeney, Globe Staff

A high wind warning is in effect for much of Eastern Massachusetts and forecasters said heavy rain could bring flooding to streets and highways. The National Weather Service said the high wind warning will be in effect until 7 p.m., with winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour and gusts as strong as 60 miles per hour expected.

Read the full story.



