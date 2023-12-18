Merle Goldman, whose insights informed modern China’s relations with US, dies at 92

“I flew into China last week with advance teams of White House and State Department personnel on their way to make arrangements for President Clinton’s forthcoming visit,” Dr. Goldman wrote in a Boston Globe essay published just before that first visit to China by a US president since the government crackdown on the June 4, 1989, pro-democracy demonstrations in Tiananmen Square.

When President Bill Clinton went to China for a summit in June 1998, he arrived a few days after Merle Goldman, a Boston University history professor whose advice he sought while preparing for the trip because her knowledge and criticism of human rights abuses there was both academic and personal.

As she participated in a “Confucianism and Human Rights” conference, Dr. Goldman brought to the discussions her personal expertise about the harsh ways China’s leaders treated dissent. Shen Tong, one of her BU graduate students, had been arrested in 1992 when he returned home to China intending to open a Beijing branch of the Newton-based Democracy for China Fund. “I tried to discourage him from going,” Dr. Goldman told the Globe after his arrest, and by the time of Clinton’s summit, she had advice for the president as well.

“When Clinton gives a televised address to the Chinese nation,” she wrote, “he should not hesitate to criticize China’s violent crackdown.”

Dr. Goldman, whose scholarship, books, and articles illuminated the work of dissidents and writers in China, died Nov. 16 in her Cambridge home of the rare skin cancer Merkel cell carcinoma. She was 92 and previously had lived in Wellesley for many years.

In numerous articles and in books she wrote, cowrote, or edited, Dr. Goldman charted the history of how China changed after the Communist revolution of 1949, and the fate endured by dissidents seeking reforms.

Her book “China’s Intellectuals: Advise and Dissent” was “marvelously lucid, drily witty, and extremely insightful,” wrote Joey Bonner, then a fellow at Harvard University’s John King Fairbank Center, in a 1981 Globe review.

“Merle Goldman guides us campaign by campaign through the murky waters of recent Chinese history, carefully pointing out at every turn the ways in which the political and intellectual realms (separable in theory but not in practice in contemporary China) have been related to one another,” Bonner wrote.

In a 1994 New York Times review of her book “Sowing the Seeds of Democracy in China,” historian Jonathan Mirsky called Dr. Goldman “the foremost Western expert on China’s intellectual dissidents — especially writers — since the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949.”

Dr. Goldman’s insights and writing extended beyond the more obvious realms of politics. In a 1972 essay for the Globe, she examined the poetry of China’s then-leader Mao Zedong.

“Mao combines political and poetic instincts in a way which is unique among world leaders, but not among China’s long line of rulers,” she wrote.

His poetry “is classically precise and filled with classical allusions and imagery,” she wrote, adding that although Mao’s style “is elitist and elusive,” his poems are “permeated with the faith that men, motivated by revolutionary spirit, can transform their environment and that struggle is inherently valuable.”

Merle Dorothy Rosenblatt was born on March 12, 1931, in New Haven, where she grew up as the older of two siblings.

Her mother, Rose Rosenblatt, was an immigrant from what is now Belarus, and her father, Jacques Rosenblatt, emigrated from Romania. They operated the Mill End Shop, which during the Great Depression sold upholstery and less-expensive remnants of fabric that otherwise might be discarded. Their shop was among several operated by their siblings in cities across the country.

Dr. Goldman graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Sarah Lawrence College, which years later she served as a trustee. She subsequently received a master’s from Radcliffe College and a doctorate from Harvard.

As an undergraduate, she was taking summer classes at the University of Wisconsin when friends introduced her to Marshall Goldman.

“She asked him, ‘What are you reading?’ because she came from a family that focused on academics,” said their daughter Dr. Avra Goldman of Cambridge.

His reply made the right impression. Marshall was reading Thorstein Veblen’s “Theory of the Leisure Class,” in which the sociologist and economist pioneered theories of conspicuous consumption and conspicuous leisure.

They married in 1953, two weeks after she graduated from college. While on their honeymoon, he received his draft notice.

The couple spent their early marriage at Fort Hood, Texas, where he was stationed, and where she kept up a work correspondence with Harvard historian John K. Fairbank, who mailed her books to read and write reports about.

Dr. Goldman would later spend decades as an affiliate of Harvard’s Fairbank Center. In 1998, seven years after Fairbank died, their coauthored book “China: A New History” was published.

As she taught at BU, and Marshall Goldman was a professor of Russian economics at Wellesley College, they formed an intellectual power couple, cowriting articles and editing each other’s work.

“My father would write much faster,” their daughter recalled. “She was a great editor, but critical of his fast style.”

By comparison, Avra said, Dr. Goldman’s speed was more measured and she was “very precise” about what she submitted to her editors.

Overseeing four children and their friends at home, Dr. Goldman “was pretty remarkable for a woman of her time,” Avra said. “One thing I think about a lot is what a very quiet but powerful feminist she was.” Rather than marching in protests, “she just did it by example.”

Amid the weekday after-school ruckus, Dr. Goldman’s discipline was notable and inspirational.

“We’d all come from school and be making all the usual noise that kids make, and she would always be there for us, but she would get her work done in the afternoon,” Avra said.

Sitting at a desk with her research, Dr. Goldman would field questions from the children, and then turn seamlessly back to her writing, said Avra, who added that “her focus was remarkable.”

Marshall Goldman, who also had been a senior scholar at the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard, died in 2017.

A service has been held for Dr. Goldman, who in addition to Avra leaves two sons, Ethan of West Hartford, Conn., and Seth of Bethesda, Md.; another daughter, Karla of Ann Arbor, Mich.; 12 grandchildren; and four great-granddaughters.

Dr. Goldman was part of the US delegation to the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in the early 1990s and formerly served on the board of Human Rights Watch.

In a cowritten 1998 Globe opinion essay, she and Marshall looked ahead to the diplomatic difficulties that define the current era as they discussed the changing “rules” of US engagement with Russia and China, countries the couple studied and often visited.

“Whereas Russia is a declining but still dangerous power, China is ‘an about-to-be’ — a rising and potentially dangerous power,” they wrote 25 years ago.

“Dealing simultaneously with a wounded bear and an adolescent tiger requires patience and perseverance,” they wrote. “These are not traits that characterize American foreign policy, but dealing with these two superpowers is a learning experience for us as well as for them.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.