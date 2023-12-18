New $1 million tuition reimbursement program for first responders

Law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians are eligible to receive reimbursement for one course per semester through the program, depending on available funding. Participants have to receive a C or better in the course to qualify for reimbursement.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety is working with the Community College System of New Hampshire to offer the program, as well as the Police Standards and Training Council.

A new program will provide tuition reimbursement for New Hampshire first responders, according to officials who announced the program’s launch Monday.

Classes will be offered around the state at the seven locations of the Community College System of New Hampshire, as well as through online courses. Tyler Dumont, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Safety, said the program is flexible and participants can enroll in any kind of course they choose.

Funding for the program comes from the state of New Hampshire, after the legislature approved $1 million in funding in the state budget, according to Dumont. A bill laying out the program said degree programs could help first responders respond to changing technology, challenges from the opioid epidemic, mental health impacts, and difficult interactions with the public.

The program is also supposed to help with recruitment and retention, as people retire from these professions and it becomes more competitive to hire.

Out of 362 New Hampshire State Police positions, 71 are vacant, nearly a 20 percent vacancy rate, Dumont said. And there are staffing shortages at almost every firefighting station in the state, according to Thomas Green, president of New Hampshire State Firemen’s Association. He called the incentive program an important step to support the recruitment of firefighters and other first responders.

“From small towns to large cities, NH is facing a declining interest in men and women going into the emergency services fields,” he said in an email.

A 2022 report found that both fire and EMS organizations employing EMTs had a staffing shortage, affecting “all organizations across the state.” However, the report noted, there’s no statewide data collection, indicating the vacancy rate for these jobs at a statewide level.

Mark Rubinstein, chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, said the program could serve up to 4,000 people. After that point, he said it’s up to the legislature whether to provide additional funding to continue the program.

“It’s an opportunity for individuals to grow professional skills and knowledge, to help them become more effective at what they do, and serve the and state better,” he said. “Hopefully that leads to more satisfaction and interest in continuing to grow in their roles on behalf of the public in New Hampshire.”

