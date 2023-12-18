‘Oh my god, finally’: Temporary Commuter Rail platform opens in Lynn after more than a year

The first inbound trains on the Newburyport/Rockport Line stopped in Lynn around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, nine months earlier than initially planned. The T announced the accelerated opening in October.

The MBTA opened its temporary Lynn Commuter Rail platform at 11 Ellis St. Monday morning, restoring direct access to Boston and parts north via the Newburyport/Rockport Line. Passengers can board inbound on Ellis Street and outbound via Friend Street, according to the T.

LYNN — A handful of passengers braved heavy wind and rain Monday as they waited for the first few trains to stop in Lynn after more than a year without Commuter Rail service .

Kenny Amara stood on the platform’s wet concrete waiting for the 7:04 a.m. train, studying a neighborhood map and wiping raindrops from his shoulder bag.

Last week — and for months before then — the 26-year-old took a bus to Wonderland Station, and then the Blue Line into downtown Boston, a lengthy and sometimes unreliable journey, he said. The return of Commuter Rail service means he can sleep a little longer each morning and worry less about finding a seat.

“It’s definitely a lot better,” Amara said. “I’m actually just very excited that this is open. When I heard the news that it was going to open like nine months earlier [than expected], I was like ‘oh my god, finally.’”

The city had been without direct rail access to Boston since October 2022 when the the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority closed the stop due to safety concerns and “potential station deterioration.” During that time, commuters had to use buses, a seasonal ferry that closed weeks ago, and shuttles north to Swampscott Station, from where they would then double back south to Boston.

Lynn resident Hildreth Curran, who stood on the new platform around 7:30 a.m., said locals “feel that we sort of got shafted” when the permanent station closed. She said the announcement was sudden, and the T was initially vague about when a temporary platform would be available.

Curran spent the last year navigating “buses that didn’t sync with trains” and shuttling to and from Swampscott. She said the loss of direct service added around 30 minutes to her roughly hour-long commute, each way.

But Monday, it was a 12-minute walk from Curran’s home to the platform, followed by a half-hour train ride to North Station. From there, Curran said she could easily walk from to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she works as an administrative assistant. The whole trip would take less than an hour, she estimated.

“I’m thrilled, in spite of how lousy the weather is,” she said, gripping the hood of her poncho in the wind. “My commute is a lot easier.”

Lynn’s Mayor Jared Nicholson said he was grateful for the accelerated timeline and to see rail service return to downtown.

“Our residents want, need and deserve this access,” Nicholson said in a statement Sunday. “Critical work remains to be done, including the station’s garage, but we should also mark moments of genuine progress and this is one of them.”

The project timeline was accelerated thanks in part to the Big Dig. MBTA and Keolis crews reused leftover bridge deck sections as platforms, and redesigned the station’s lighting and other systems to utilize more readily available materials than initially planned.

The platform’s modular design also allows it to be deconstructed and transported to another station if necessary, according to Keolis, operator of Massachusetts’ commuter rail lines.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said the T was “proud to be a vital partner to Lynn’s bright economic future.”

“Through the acceleration of bringing service back to Lynn, we are reconnecting communities and the public we serve,” Eng said in a statement. “By ensuring Lynn is connected to Boston and other major cities, it increases job opportunities, access to essential services, and the vibrancy of its downtown area.”

At a meeting of the MBTA’s Board of Directors earlier this month, state Senator Brendan Crighton, whose district includes Lynn, thanked the T for working to speed the project. “I know our commuters are overjoyed” by the return of service, Crighton told the board.

The reopening follows a weeks-long communication blitz by the T — handing out fliers on trains and shuttles, and a steady drumbeat of on-board announcements by train conductors, according to the agency.

The MBTA has yet to announce a planned timeline or location for a new, permanent station in the city. A T spokesperson said Sunday that “analysis on the permanent station continues.”

Trains will stop at the Lynn interim platform about every half hour on weekdays. On the weekends, trains will pass through about once an hour.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.