Old North Church’s oldest artifacts, four wooden angels, repaired and reinstalled ahead of holiday services

“We know that a little bit of damage and wear and tear is inevitable,” said Nikki Stewart, executive director of Old North Illuminated, which operates the church. “But to see them restored to the extent that they are … they’re so visually striking now.”

After centuries of sitting in front of the church’s pipe organ, the angels, which were carved in the 1620s and originally all held trumpets, have decayed since they were last repaired about 70 years ago.

Old North Church’s oldest artifacts, four hand-carved wooden angels that have perched upon the church’s gallery railing since 1746, will return to the historic site after undergoing months of repairs — just in time for holiday services.

When the angels were sent off to Manzi Appraisers & Restoration in September for repairs, they had cracks, chipped paint, and two of them no longer had their trumpets in tow.

In addition to cleaning and painting the angels, Christopher Gutierrez, of Manzi Appraisers & Restoration, and his team, fabricated new, yet historically accurate, trumpets for the angels missing their instruments to hold like they once did.

“This is one of the most historically significant works I’ve ever been a part of,” said Gutierrez. “This is definitely at the top of the list of things I’ve worked on that are so historically significant and significant to Boston.”

Christopher Gutierrez, art handler and lead technician, touched up the back of an angel as he reinstalled four hand-carved angelic figures that were reinstalled inside the Old North Church Monday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The 2-foot tall angels first arrived at Old North Church through privateering, a form of legal piracy.

The angels were made in present-day Belgium in the 1620s and were donated to the church by British privateer, Captain Thomas Gruchy. In 1746, the angels were aboard a ship traveling from France to Quebec when they were seized, along with other cargo, by Gruchy, who worshipped at Old North Church. While Gruchy sold most of the goods he seized, he decided to donate the angels to the church.

Donations from the Society of Colonial Wars in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the General Society of Colonial Wars, and the Amelia Peabody Charitable Fund, funded the repairs.

“It feels really good to be a part of this and help maintain something for generations to come that brings a lot of people a lot of joy,” said Gutierrez.

Old North Church & Historic Site is open for tourism Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors may purchase tickets online.

While the church will be closed for visitation on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, the church will hold holiday services on those days. On Dec. 24, the church will hold services at 10 a.m., 4 p.m., and 10 p.m., as well as musical preludes at 9:30 p.m. On Dec. 25, the church will hold a service at 11 a.m. And on Dec. 31, the church will hold a service at 11 a.m.

