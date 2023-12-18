fb-pixelMan charged in slaying of woman, 33, in Ossipee, N.H. - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Man charged in slaying of woman, 33, in Ossipee, N.H.

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated December 18, 2023, 1 hour ago

A man with a lengthy criminal history has been charged with killing a 33-year-old woman on Sunday in Ossipee, N.H., officials said.

William Kelly, 38, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christine Falzone, 33, officials said.

On Sunday, law enforcement officials said they were investigating the “suspicious death of an adult female at a residence in Ossipee.”

Kelly has several previous criminal convictions, most recently for second-degree assault in 2019, police in Ossipee said.

Kelly is expected to be arraigned Monday at Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee.


Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

