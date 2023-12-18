Man charged in slaying of woman, 33, in Ossipee, N.H.

A man with a lengthy criminal history has been charged with killing a 33-year-old woman on Sunday in Ossipee, N.H., officials said.
William Kelly, 38, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christine Falzone, 33, officials said.
On Sunday, law enforcement officials said they were investigating the “suspicious death of an adult female at a residence in Ossipee.”
Kelly has several previous criminal convictions, most recently for second-degree assault in 2019, police in Ossipee said.
Kelly is expected to be arraigned Monday at Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee.
Ossipee - Suspect Arrested Faces Second-Degree Murder Charge Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel...Posted by Ossipee, NH Police Department on Monday, December 18, 2023
