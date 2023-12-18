Pedestrian struck and killed in Charlestown hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed shortly after 3 a.m. in a hit-and-run crash near the Encore Boston Harbor casino, police said.
The person was hit at the intersection of Dexter and Alford streets in Charlestown, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle said in a statement.
“The vehicle fled the scene,” he said.
The pedestrian later died.
The police department’s Fatal Collison Team was investigating on Monday morning and some impacts on traffic were expected, Boyle said.
Update: Alford Street (outbound)is currently closed at Sullivan Sq. Traffic coming into Charlestown from Everett remains open. https://t.co/WMA4GUUbcF— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 18, 2023
