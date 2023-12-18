fb-pixelPedestrian struck and killed in Charlestown hit-and-run - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Pedestrian struck and killed in Charlestown hit-and-run

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated December 18, 2023, 46 minutes ago

A pedestrian was killed shortly after 3 a.m. in a hit-and-run crash near the Encore Boston Harbor casino, police said.

The person was hit at the intersection of Dexter and Alford streets in Charlestown, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle said in a statement.

“The vehicle fled the scene,” he said.

The pedestrian later died.

The police department’s Fatal Collison Team was investigating on Monday morning and some impacts on traffic were expected, Boyle said.


