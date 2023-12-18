See videos and photos of damage from the storm pounding New England

A powerful storm system is moving across New England, leaving thousands in the region without power and carrying the risk of high winds and flooding.
As torrential rain and strong winds lash the region, many are already reporting substantial damage throughout the Greater Boston area and surrounding communities. The storm is expected to continue into the afternoon, and officials are urging residents to be cautious while crews work on cleaning up.
Trees have been downed, some falling on power lines, across roads, and onto vehicles. Other trees were uprooted entirely, leaving the structures they crashed into in disarray. Bricks fell off of a building and in Providence, R.I., and a bike station came apart because of the wind in Somerville.
See some of the photos and videos of the damage.
Tree takes out three cars plus damage to the house in lynnfield, no injuries. #boston @LynnfieldPolice @lynnfield fire pic.twitter.com/YLIO4I8GDR— Stanley Forman (@sjforman138) December 18, 2023
Holy cow. The wind is so intense today. Be careful out there! pic.twitter.com/ZpgQAV2oKO— Jenny Eden Berk, MSEd (@coachjennyeden) December 18, 2023
#DXFD is responding to numerous weather related calls. Please treat all wires as if they are live and never drive under trees on wires. pic.twitter.com/EnWioJF92u— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) December 18, 2023
People: " Oh yeah, trees love the rain"— Cuitla C. P. (@cuitlaqfb) December 18, 2023
The tree after a windy- rainy night pic.twitter.com/EBaWoZhHRe
Woah. The bricks covering the side of Healthtrax in East Providence fell off the building. https://t.co/2kWfFkYELZ @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Egk4so0oC7— Anita Baffoni (@AnitaBaffoni) December 18, 2023
Multiple trees down off Blackstone in Providence. @wpri12 @PinpointWXTeam pic.twitter.com/DAaoGvpRjd— Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) December 18, 2023
I hope readers of my blog appreciate the sacrifices I make. This morning I literally risked life and limb as a tree fell down inches from where I was working on the blog (my desk is in that corner of the house). Oh the irony of mortal injury from the #weather I am writing about. pic.twitter.com/teEq0NjBFK— Judah Cohen (@judah47) December 18, 2023
Many downed trees and wires in town with blocked roads. Wires fell on school bus on Loker rd. All occupants removed safely. pic.twitter.com/jCQu2poPao— Wayland Fire (@WaylandFire) December 18, 2023
Good Storming ⛈️ @RideBluebikes / @311Somerville your station 🚉 at Powderhouse & Packard Ave is coming apart and creating a hazard ⚠️ (tree branch just came down too on it). pic.twitter.com/izDnXm4T3N— Sparkplug Power (@SparkplugPower) December 18, 2023
👷 With strong winds & heavy rain predicted throughout most of the day, our crews are across the network ready to address any problems that may arise such as:— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 18, 2023
⚡ Power outages
🌲 Downed trees
⚠️ Speed Restrictions pic.twitter.com/oDWmYv4lXA
@WCVB @kellyannwx— Care Bear (@CaryGirl1) December 18, 2023
missed our chicken coop and run by 2’ pic.twitter.com/IlUpA1YiD9
Wellesley PD @wellesleydpw @MLPWellesley crews removing downed trees on Overbrook Drive. pic.twitter.com/RHR1Jvw9wT— Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 18, 2023
Pouring rain in New Hampshire. Mountain rivers running over, people evacuating houses.— Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) December 18, 2023
This is in Crawford Notch.
Talked to a trooper, Crawford Notch and the Kancamangus Highway are closed for flooding and landslides. pic.twitter.com/teqpO2xK1O
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.