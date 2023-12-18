fb-pixelNew England storm: See photos and videos of the damage Skip to main content

See videos and photos of damage from the storm pounding New England

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated December 18, 2023, 1 hour ago
A tree fell onto an apartment building on F Street as rain and heavy winds swept through the region.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A powerful storm system is moving across New England, leaving thousands in the region without power and carrying the risk of high winds and flooding.

As torrential rain and strong winds lash the region, many are already reporting substantial damage throughout the Greater Boston area and surrounding communities. The storm is expected to continue into the afternoon, and officials are urging residents to be cautious while crews work on cleaning up.

Trees have been downed, some falling on power lines, across roads, and onto vehicles. Other trees were uprooted entirely, leaving the structures they crashed into in disarray. Bricks fell off of a building and in Providence, R.I., and a bike station came apart because of the wind in Somerville.

See some of the photos and videos of the damage.

A police officer walked towards debris left on the sidewalk after a tree fell onto an apartment building on F Street as rain and heavy winds swept through the region. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A pedestrian struggled with her umbrella as rain and heavy winds swept through Boston.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff



Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.

