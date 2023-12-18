Pope Francis formally allows priests to bless same-sex couples

The declaration, issued by the Vatican’s doctrinal office, gives priests greater flexibility to bless LGBTQ Catholics in same-sex unions — a practice that was already occurring behind closed doors in many parishes across the country but had not been officially sanctioned until now, according to Mathew Schmalz, a religious studies professor at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester.

In a dramatic shift from the Vatican’s centuries-long stance on gay relationships, Pope Francis on Monday formally allowed priests the ability to bless same-sex couples, a policy that could cement the Pope’s legacy for making the Catholic Church more welcoming to LGBTQ worshippers.

Schmalz said the “historic move” — announced one day after the pontiff turned 87 — is a sign that Pope Francis wants to bring more reform to the church in his final years.

“In his last days of his pontificate, he’s speeding up as opposed to slowing down, and he’s trying to put in place a variety of practices that are open, welcoming and inclusive that his predecessor will find hard to reverse,” Schmalz said.

While the declaration empowers priests to bless gay couples outside of Mass, it stresses marriage is a lifelong sacrament between a man and a woman, and clergy imparting blessings on people in same-sex relationships should avoid rites and prayers reserved for Catholic weddings, so not to create confusion.

“It is precisely in this context that one can understand the possibility of blessing couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples,” the doctrinal office’s prefect, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, wrote in the introduction, “without officially validating their status or changing in any way the Church’s perennial teaching on marriage.”

The declaration broadens the definition of “blessing” in pastoral contexts, contending that anyone in need of God’s mercy and love “should not be required to have prior moral perfection” to receive a nonritualistic blessing.

Ultimately, Schmalz said, Pope Francis is trying to “equip priests with resources to deal with the kinds of decisions they need to face in their daily lives, running a parish where people have complex issues.”

“And it’s certainly well known within the Catholic Church there are various parishes that are more friendly to gay couples than others,” he said.

The Rev. Robert J. McManus, bishop of the Diocese of Worcester, said in a statement the new declaration confirms that the church does not have the authority to confer liturgical blessings on same-sex unions, but blessings can be imparted on anyone seeking a closer relationship with God.

The church “can, however, offer a type of blessing that can be conferred on anyone to invoke God’s help and mercy in their lives if the individuals seek to be guided by a greater understanding of God’s plan for love and truth,” McManus said. “These blessings are offered for the people themselves, not their union.”

The new rule appears to a reverse a March 2021 document issued by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which argued the church cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin.”

Schmalz said the document will almost certainly sow strife and division within the wider Catholic Church, particularly in the United States.

“This is all going to erupt with criticism of Pope Francis because essentially what people are going to say is he’s allowing people in sinful situations to be blessed,” Schmalz said.

But Marianne Duddy-Burke, executive director of Dignity Boston, a community of LGBTQ Catholics and their allies, called the Vatican’s reversal on same-sex blessings “a milestone in the long journey of full affirmation and equality.”

“I think that Vatican officials really heard the outcry that happened after that March 2021 statement and understood the impact — the exclusionary impact — and the harm that was done to LGBTQ people and our families,” she said. “And they took it seriously and responded in a way that reflects Pope Francis’s call for the voices of the marginalized in our church.”

Duddy-Burke said she met with the pope at the Vatican in October along with other leaders of the Global Network of Rainbow Catholics, an organization that advocates for justice for and equality of LGBTQ people in the Catholic Church. It was clear from her meeting with Pope Francis, she said, that he was pained and concerned that many LGBTQ worshippers do not feel welcomed by the Church. She left feeling encouraged the Vatican is trying “to make things better.”

“I feel like another church window has been opened a bit and we’re still working to get the doors open wide,” she said of the new declaration. “It just vindicates the work that so many people have been doing for so long. And I know that we still have a long way to go.”

Deanna Pan