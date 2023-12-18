Raging water pours down Jackson Falls in New Hampshire

Andrew Drummond, who owns White Mountain Ski Company in Jackson, ventured out to capture the scene on video. He also found high water levels rushing just beneath the Main Street bridge and flooding the Wentworth Golf Club course.

But on Monday, as a powerful storm walloped New England with heavy winds and downpours, the typically tranquil Jackson Falls turned to a thrashing rush of brown water as it washed over its banks and passed by standing trees.

Nestled in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Jackson Falls is a popular area where visitors can stop on the roadside to watch as water streams down the Wildcat River, spilling over rocks and ledges as it flows into the heart of the town of Jackson, where it meets the Ellis River.

“I’ve seen it get pretty big before, but that was biggest,” Drummond said of the river in a phone interview Monday night. “We usually see the golf course flood, so that wasn’t out of the ordinary, but seeing the water level on the bridge lines and the roads flooding, that was definitely out of the ordinary.”

Jackson had just under 4 inches of rain on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

It wasn’t immediately clear exactly how high the rivers in the Jackson area were, but the Saco River about eight miles south in North Conway hit a major flood stage at 17.18 feet (the record is 19 feet) and was still rising Monday night, according to Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the weather service.

“Part of the reason for this flooding is the mountainous areas had a lot of snow on the ground and it almost completely melted in some cases, adding to the runoff,” Tubbs said.

The Main Street bridge in Jackson was closed to traffic due to the high water levels. The town was waiting for an engineer to assess whether it was safe to reopen, according to Lieutenant Kevin Bennett of the Jackson Fire Department.

Bennett said more than a dozen sideroads across the town sustained significant damage and were washed out by the flooding waters. A section of Route 16 along the Ellis River was closed to one lane due to washed away asphalt, he said.

“Every major secondary river was maxed out,” Bennett said. He recalled seeing high water levels during major storms like Hurricane Irene in 2011, but in Monday’s storm, “a lot of places flooded out that I’d never seen before.”

