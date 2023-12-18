Significant flooding reported in several Rhode Island communities

There were approximately 30,000 power outages in the state as of late Monday morning, with some of the highest numbers in East Providence and Cumberland.

“We expect steady and heavy rains this morning to midafternoon,” McKee said. “Around high tide at noon, we also expect coastal flooding. Narragansett Bay, Buzzards Bay, already we’re seeing significant flooding in communities like Westerly and Bristol.”

Rhode Island residents can expect heavy rain to persist through the midafternoon Monday, with coastal flooding anticipated, Governor Dan McKee said at a news conference.

McKee said he spoke in the morning with Rhode Island Energy,which has brought in additional crews to help restore power.

The Block Island ferry is not running due to the weather.

Amtrak service through Rhode Island was temporarily halted late Monday morning due to a downed wire in Cumberland.

“We’re asking everyone to stay tuned for updates,” McKee said.

Marc R. Pappas, director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency, said storm conditions should abate in the afternoon.

“We’re dealing with some minor flooding ... especially down in Westerly and East Providence, some areas,” Pappas said. “Some storm surge over in Bristol as well, we’re getting reports of that.”

State Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. said officials are monitoring the situation to “make sure that people have a safe route around or through those areas.”

Officials are also keeping a close eye on the emergency bypass lanes that were created on the Washington Bridge to allow two-way traffic to resume after the span abruptly closed Dec. 11 on the westbound side due to a structural problem.

The bridge links Providence and East Providence across Interstate 195 and carries some 90,000 vehicles each day.

“It operated efficiently though the weekend and through this morning’s commute,” Alviti said of the bypass. “There was some minor backup on 195 west from Seekonk, mainly because some of the traffic from local roads in East Providence had to be diverted onto 195 as a result of some power line conditions in the roadways.”

“The construction of the bypass has withstood the trials of the storm,” Alviti said.

Ferry service between Providence and Bristol, which officials are implementing as a result of the partial bridge closure, is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning. Ferries will run every half hour between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., Alviti said.

Angélica Infante-Green, the state’s education commissioner, said a number of schools chose not to open or to have remote learning Monday because of the weather. Some schools, including those in Pawtucket, will have early dismissal, she said.

“Parents, please be aware that you will be getting notifications [regarding dismissal] from your schools directly,” Infante-Green said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.