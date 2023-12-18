Rhode Island’s perfect attendance club

We’ve spent the entire beginning of the school year talking about how too many students aren’t attending school often enough. So how about showing some love for the kids who never stay home?
Rhode Map asked the Rhode Island Department of Education for a list of students from every public high school in the state who had perfect attendance during the first quarter of the school. Below is a list of each school (a handful didn’t submit).
Congratulations to the perfect attendance club!
Click on each number to see which students are named.
360 High School Students with perfect attendance: 19
Advertisement
Apprenticeship Exploration School Students with perfect attendance: 22
A-Venture Academy Students with perfect attendance: 159
Blackstone Academy High Students with perfect attendance: 33
Blackstone Valley Prep Students with perfect attendance: 126
Burrillville High Students with perfect attendance: 171
Central Falls Students with perfect attendance: 85
Central High School Students with perfect attendance: 159
Charette High School Students with perfect attendance: 32
Chariho Students with perfect attendance: 47
Classical High School Students with perfect attendance: 369
William B. Cooley High School Students with perfect attendance: 48
Coventry High School Students with perfect attendance: 348
Cranston East Students with perfect attendance: 352
Cranston West Students with perfect attendance: 521
Cumberland High Students with perfect attendance: 414
Davies High Students with perfect attendance: 236
E-Cubed Academy Students with perfect attendance: 58
Highlander Students with perfect attendance: 18
Hope High School Students with perfect attendance: 84
Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Arts Students with perfect attendance: 37
Jorge Alvarez High School Students with perfect attendance: 98
Lincoln High School Students with perfect attendance: 213
The Met Students with perfect attendance: 77
Advertisement
Middletown High School Students with perfect attendance: 21
Mt. Hope High School Students with perfect attendance: 195
Mount Pleasant High School Students with perfect attendance: 57
Narragansett High Students with perfect attendance: 83
Newcomer Academy Students with perfect attendance: 34
New Shoreham Students with perfect attendance: 8
North Kingstown Students with perfect attendance: 456
North Smithfield Students with perfect attendance: 156
Nowell Academy Students with perfect attendance: 10
Paul Cuffee Students with perfect attendance: 87
Pilgrim High School Students with perfect attendance: 204
Ponaganset High Students with perfect attendance: 183
Portsmouth High Students with perfect attendance: 257
Providence Career and Technical Academy Students with perfect attendance: 86
Rhode Island Nurses Institute Students with perfect attendance: 55
Rogers High School Students with perfect attendance: 124
Scituate High Students with perfect attendance: 69
Shea High School Students with perfect attendance: 145
Smithfield High Students with perfect attendance: 147
South Kingstown Students with perfect attendance: 75
Tiverton High Students with perfect attendance: 49
Toll Gate High SchoolStudents with perfect attendance: 245
Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Students with perfect attendance: 29
West Warwick Students with perfect attendance: 157
Westerly Students with perfect attendance: 37
This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter that also contains links to other important Rhode Island stories, information about local events, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.
Advertisement
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.