RHODE MAP

Rhode Island’s perfect attendance club

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated December 18, 2023, 51 minutes ago
Mike Stewart/Associated Press

We’ve spent the entire beginning of the school year talking about how too many students aren’t attending school often enough. So how about showing some love for the kids who never stay home?

Rhode Map asked the Rhode Island Department of Education for a list of students from every public high school in the state who had perfect attendance during the first quarter of the school. Below is a list of each school (a handful didn’t submit).

Congratulations to the perfect attendance club!

Click on each number to see which students are named.

360 High School Students with perfect attendance: 19

Apprenticeship Exploration School Students with perfect attendance: 22

A-Venture Academy Students with perfect attendance: 159

Blackstone Academy High Students with perfect attendance: 33

Blackstone Valley Prep Students with perfect attendance: 126

Burrillville High Students with perfect attendance: 171

Central Falls Students with perfect attendance: 85

Central High School Students with perfect attendance: 159

Charette High School Students with perfect attendance: 32

Chariho Students with perfect attendance: 47

Classical High School Students with perfect attendance: 369

William B. Cooley High School Students with perfect attendance: 48

Coventry High School Students with perfect attendance: 348

Cranston East Students with perfect attendance: 352

Cranston West Students with perfect attendance: 521

Cumberland High Students with perfect attendance: 414

Davies High Students with perfect attendance: 236

E-Cubed Academy Students with perfect attendance: 58

Highlander Students with perfect attendance: 18

Hope High School Students with perfect attendance: 84

Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Arts Students with perfect attendance: 37

Jorge Alvarez High School Students with perfect attendance: 98

Lincoln High School Students with perfect attendance: 213

The Met Students with perfect attendance: 77

Middletown High School Students with perfect attendance: 21

Mt. Hope High School Students with perfect attendance: 195

Mount Pleasant High School Students with perfect attendance: 57

Narragansett High Students with perfect attendance: 83

Newcomer Academy Students with perfect attendance: 34

New Shoreham Students with perfect attendance: 8

North Kingstown Students with perfect attendance: 456

North Smithfield Students with perfect attendance: 156

Nowell Academy Students with perfect attendance: 10

Paul Cuffee Students with perfect attendance: 87

Pilgrim High School Students with perfect attendance: 204

Ponaganset High Students with perfect attendance: 183

Portsmouth High Students with perfect attendance: 257

Providence Career and Technical Academy Students with perfect attendance: 86

Rhode Island Nurses Institute Students with perfect attendance: 55

Rogers High School Students with perfect attendance: 124

Scituate High Students with perfect attendance: 69

Shea High School Students with perfect attendance: 145

Smithfield High Students with perfect attendance: 147

South Kingstown Students with perfect attendance: 75

Tiverton High Students with perfect attendance: 49

Toll Gate High SchoolStudents with perfect attendance: 245

Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Students with perfect attendance: 29

West Warwick Students with perfect attendance: 157

Westerly Students with perfect attendance: 37

