Roxbury woman arrested after quadruple stabbing at Dorchester hotel, police say

Kourtney Godfrey, 37, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court at some point, police said.

A Roxbury woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly stabbing four people at a Dorchester hotel, officials said.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, four people were stabbed at the Doubletree Hotel on Mount Vernon Street, police said. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Security at the hotel had hancuffed Godfrey before police arrived.

