Share your thoughts on this story: A Boston building, scattered souls, and rent control revisited

Nearly 30 years ago, Holly Bartel gazed up at the antique brass ceiling lamp in one of the best apartments she’d ever had in Boston, and thought: Yeah, I’m taking that.

“I borrowed a ladder and I freed it,” Bartel said recently of her sentimental theft, long after any statute of limitations had expired.

Over the past three decades, she has carried the lamp like a talisman to every place she’s lived. It is mounted today in her little house in Bellows Falls, Vermont, where she moved for a lower cost of living.