Share your thoughts on this story: A Boston building, scattered souls, and rent control revisited

Nearly 30 years ago, Holly Bartel gazed up at the antique brass ceiling lamp in one of the best apartments she’d ever had in Boston, and thought: Yeah, I’m taking that.
“I borrowed a ladder and I freed it,” Bartel said recently of her sentimental theft, long after any statute of limitations had expired.
Over the past three decades, she has carried the lamp like a talisman to every place she’s lived. It is mounted today in her little house in Bellows Falls, Vermont, where she moved for a lower cost of living.
The keepsake from her old apartment building, then known as Hotel Hemenway, is a reminder of an exciting time in her life, when people like her, who did not make much money, could afford an apartment in Boston, right in the thrumming heart of city life.
Advertisement