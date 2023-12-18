Show us your storm damage photos and videos

Thousands of people are without power Monday morning as heavy rain and damaging winds pummel the Northeast.
Eversource said crews are working to remove downed trees and restore power lines across Massachusetts and forecasters say the storm is expected to continue into the afternoon.
Have you seen any storm damage where you live?
Fill out the form below to share your photos and videos. They may be featured in a Globe article and on social media.
Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.