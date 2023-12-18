Wet grounds, wind gusts cause trees to fall across eastern Massachusetts

Before Monday’s rainfall, Boston had 3.6 inches of rain this month, Pederson said.

Boston recorded a total of 1.67 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 68 miles per hour, said Kyle Pederson, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain and high winds, combined with saturated grounds from rainfall last week, caused trees across New England to topple over during Monday’s powerful storm, forecasters said.

Downed trees damaged a home in Lynnfield, a pickup truck in Holbrook, and a car carrying a woman and infant on Route 3A in Cohasset, according to local officials.

A fallen tree smashed through the Walsh family's three cars parked outside their home on Monday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Bill Leatham, another meteorologist from the weather service, said that last week’s rainfall, in combination with more soaking rain and gusting winds on Monday, is the main reason for the excessive tree damage on Monday.

“We had a little bit of time to dry out during the week but [the grounds] are still kind of saturated,” Leatham said. “The rain that we got from this storm in combination with the strong winds is what led to some of the tree damage that we saw.”

Pederson said it’s hard to say exactly how much of Monday’s rainfall contributed to trees falling throughout the day.

“Certainly, the amount of rain we’ve got will help, with the high winds, [to] knock down the trees,” Pederson said.

Tens of thousands of residents throughout the region were without power Monday evening, with the highest concentration of outages in Eastern Massachusetts.

The Merrimack Valley, North Shore, South Shore, and Blackstone River Valley areas were hit-hard by the storm, according to the statement from National Grid.

As of late Monday night, more than 177,000 power outages were reported across the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

National Grid crews restored power to more than 127,000 Massachusetts customers as of around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the statement said. About 145,000 customers remained without power.

As of around 9 p.m. Monday, Eversource restored power to 132,000 Massachusetts customers and cleared 115 blocked roads, said William Hinkle, a spokesperson from Eversource. Approximately 66,000 customers are without power in Eastern Massachusetts and fewer than 10 are without power in Western Massachusetts, he said.

The majority of outages were caused by trees and tree limbs falling, which caused poles to break, wires to come down, and electrical equipment to be damaged, Hinkle said.

“Following last week’s weather, the ground was very saturated and tree branches weakened, making trees and limbs more susceptible to coming down with today’s heavy rain and strong winds,” Hinkle said.

In some areas, trees still had some leaves on them, which created more surface area from the wind to impact, said Robert Kievra, a spokesperson for National Grid.

He also noted that Monday’s winds were coming from the south, a direction unusual for December, which could have also impacted tree fall.

















Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.