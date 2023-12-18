R.I. to offer free ferry service to try to alleviate traffic from Washington Bridge closure

On Monday, RIDOT announced it has contracted with SeaStreak, Rhode Island Fast Ferry, and the Block Island Ferry to offer free ferry service between Bristol and the capital city. The service, RIDOT said, is meant to help alleviate the traffic due to the closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge , which carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River, connecting Providence and East Providence.

BRISTOL, R.I. — A free ferry service between Bristol and Providence will begin Wednesday, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

The ferry is expected to run seven days a week at half hour intervals from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a ferry schedule shared with the press.

RIDOT plans to offer the ferry service for 99 days between Dec. 20 and March 29, 2024.

Commuters in Rhode Island have been plagued by traffic since RIDOT announced on Dec. 11 that it would close Interstate 195 westbound at the Washington Bridge as the span faced the possibility of collapse. Approximately 96,000 vehicles typically travel over the bridge each day. After the bridge was closed, commuters experienced hours-long travel times, leading to both political headaches for state leaders and economic challenges for local business owners.

On Friday, two bypass lanes were opened on the separate eastbound span of the Washington Bridge to accommodate some westbound traffic on I-195, however the temporary bypass was not expected to eliminate the massive traffic jams that have resulted from the bridge closure, nor its impact on drivers, residents and businesses.

Rhode Islanders will be able to board the ferry at the State Street Dock in Bristol at 127 Thames St. The Bristol Maritime Center will be open for waiting passengers, and there is free parking at Colt State Park where riders can access a RIPTA shuttle to the dock. Shuttles will be available to return riders to their parked cars at designated times in the afternoon and evening.

The ferry will dock in Providence at 25 Portugal Parkway, where there is about 120 free parking spaces. A RIPTA shuttle will be available to transport riders between the dock and the Providence Station served by Amtrak and the MBTA commuter rail.

Other than to Colt State Park and the Providence train station, ferry riders will have to find suitable transportation to their destinations from both the Bristol and Providence docks.

“We understand the challenges commuters face, and as such we are providing free RIPTA shuttle service to the ferry, ensuring a convenient and reliable connection between the East Bay and Providence,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s chief executive officer, in a statement.

