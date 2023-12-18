What was a ‘tropical-like’ storm doing in New England — in December?

“The moisture associated with this system came from the Gulf of Mexico, so definitely this was more of a tropical-like rainstorm, like one you would see during the summer,” said Torry Dooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton. “There would typically be a lighter storm pattern during the winter. Nothing like these downpours.”

• For starters, there was the intensity

The record-setting storm — a blustery mix of drenching rains and damaging winds — that lashed New England Monday was, suffice it to say, quite atypical in a number of ways for the week before Christmas.

This robust storm system, which only days earlier flooded portions of Florida and places like Charleston, S.C., carried heavy rain along the Atlantic seaboard to the Northeast. Parts of Massachusetts saw nearly 5 inches of rain — 4.8 inches fell in Ashfield, just east of the Berkshires — while other locations reported anywhere from 1 to 4 inches.

“It’s very unusual to have a squall line accompanied by such torrential rain and heavy wind in December,” Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein said.

What’s more, “there was such an extreme amount of rainfall in such a short amount of time,” Epstein said, adding that New England “basically got a month’s worth of rain” and then some from a single fast-moving storm.

When the final numbers are tallied, the day could prove to be the wettest Dec. 18 on record in Massachusetts, Epstein said.

Some of the highest rainfall totals were in Bristol, Conn. (4.5 inches); Smithfield, R.I. (4.15 inches); Westfield, Mass. (3.6 inches); and Framingham (3.16 inches).

• Then there was the wind

Helping transform the storm into a powerful rainmaker was a strong low-level jet stream, which meant the upper-level winds were “very, very strong, and made this system stronger, which enhances the rainfall,” Dooley said. The wind speed just above ground, between 2,000 and 3,000 feet, was 80 to 90 miles per hour.

As winds picked up in the morning, including a gust recorded at 59 miles per hour, flights were grounded at Logan Airport at 8:46 a.m., resuming at 12:45 p.m. Eventually wind gusts topped 90 miles per hour at the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton.

The winds slowly eased up and were expected to diminish around midnight. “We’ll still have blustery winds, but not to the same extent — around 25-35 mile per hour gusts,” Dooley said.

• Warmth and humidity also played a role in this storm

With the recent mild weather in southern New England, it was no surprise that Monday’s high of 65 degrees broke the daily record for Dec. 18. The last record was set in 1990, with a high of 61.

“Because of its origins, having started from over the Gulf (of Mexico), as the storm moved north it retained some of the characteristics of a tropical-like system and transported more mild air as it moved over Florida” and headed toward New England, Dooley explained.

The storm boosted temperatures 30 degrees above the December average — which is typically around 30.

In addition to all the rain and wind, Epstein said “the humidity in the air also made it feel like it was unseasonably warmer.” Dew points hovered around the 60s, more typical during the warmer months.

