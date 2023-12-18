‘We have a long way to go’: Three years after Boston declares racism a public health threat, the work is as critical as ever

The proclamation opened the door for unprecedented funding and resources and new ways of thinking to support residents of color in a city steeped in a legacy of segregation and bigotry. Funds dedicated to the Police Department for overtime were redirected to health programs. Millions of dollars were funneled to human rights initiatives. Financial assistance was offered to first-time homebuyers to help them remain here at a time when so many have been priced out.

Just over three years ago, former mayor Martin J. Walsh made a declaration unlike any other in the city’s history: Racism is a public health crisis in Boston.

Today, Boston is a far different city than it was just three years ago, with the first person of color and first woman elected mayor. City leadership is as diverse as it has ever been. Black and Latino entrepreneurs have a greater share of city business than ever before.

And still, the work for equality, community advocates and policy leaders say, must continue, and remains as critical as ever, especially as the level of public attention and motivation that mobilized in 2020 fades, and as an “anti-woke” sentiment across the country aims to unravel the progress that has been made.

“We can easily go back to business as usual, but we’ve come so far to stop the work, we’ve got to keep going,” said Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of Embrace Boston, the organization that built the Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King memorial on Boston Common.

“I think it’s important that we continue to double down on that change,” he said. “We have a long way to go.”

The work, he and others said, involves explaining how the impact of slavery and segregation, and subsequent discriminatory housing and hiring practices, created the racial wealth gap. Also important is addressing how those disparities persist, systemically built into what Paris Jeffries calls “the seven injury areas of racism” — the criminal justice system, transportation system, housing, education, health care, culture, and the ability to build wealth.

Take, for example, the state’s homelessness crisis. A 2021 federal count of people experiencing homelessness in Massachusetts estimated 68 percent were Black or Latino, despite the two groups representing only 19 percent of the state’s total population.

Even for those who own their homes, the numbers are skewed: White households in Boston are twice as likely as Black households to own their own home, and far more likely than Latinos, according to a Globe analysis of financial measures.

Meanwhile, white household income is nearly twice as high as it is for Black and Latino families; white residents are far more likely to own their own business, according to a Globe analysis.

And consider this health indicator: The life expectancy of a Boston resident can differ by a quarter century, depending on what neighborhood that resident lives in.

“Our advocacy is needed now more than ever,” said Nicole Obi, president and CEO of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, which was formed in response to a 2015 “Color of Wealth” report by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston that found the average wealth of a Black household in Greater Boston was a mere $8.

She added: “Systemic racism is exactly what it is, it’s ingrained. It’s just difficult to disrupt the system, because the system is effective in maintaining itself.”

But confronting the racial wealth gap could strengthen the region as a whole. If Massachusetts could close the wealth gap among Black and Latino communities, the state could grow its economy by $25 billion over five years, the equivalent of adding 100,000 jobs, according to a 2021 analysis by the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

Separately, in June, a health care-focused report found that racial disparities in the health care system cost the state an estimated $5.9 billion each year, accounting for premature deaths, lost labor productivity, higher health insurance premiums, and costs for taxpayers, among other things.

To be clear, some initiatives laid out in recent years to help residents build wealth have proven successful, even if incremental.

In October, the city disclosed about 14 percent of the $1.08 billion worth of city contracts last year went to minority-owned or women-owned businesses — a massive jump from the 1 percent share for those businesses in 2018.

And in May, Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the city had helped 75 Boston families become first-time homeowners — with a discounted interest rate and closing cost and down payment assistance — through the use of more than $2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. Of those who received assistance, 71 percent were Black, Indigenous, or other people of color.

Meanwhile, Black and Latino first-time homebuyers received more home mortgage loans in 2021 than in the previous three decades, and for the first time they respectively received close to the same percentage of home loans as their share of the state population, according to a “Mortgage Lending Matters” report by the Partnership for Financial Equity and the Woodstock Institute.

Still, the same report found more work needs to be done, particularly when government is not involved. Researchers found lending disparities in some cases worsened in wealthier communities that experienced redlining in the mid-20th century. In Boston specifically, Black residents received just 7 percent of the mortgages issued in the city, even though Black residents make up 23 percent of the overall population.

Rahsaan Hall, president of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, said the city declaring racism a public health crisis and the reckoning over police abuses at the time helped “shift the conversation” to what he called the intentional acts of discrimination and disinvestment that existed for decades.

And yet at the same time, he said, attempts to address disparities and inequities also caused a “political backlash … and anti-wokeness campaign” in some social circles that threaten to upend attempts to address the wealth gap.

Boston and the region, he said, have an opportunity “to not succumb to that, but to lean in and go further.”

That means more investments in small businesses and communities of color, Hall said, having more Black and Latino executives, creating more affordable housing, and investing more in education.

“Look to the barriers that exist, the decisions that get made in the upper echelons of government, the Legislature, and even the private sector,” he said. “There’s an opportunity to really transform what’s happening for Black communities, communities of color … the idea of a new Boston is exciting, but I think it’s going to take a lot of work to see it come to fruition.”

Community advocates say they remain hopeful the work will continue, as new leaders and decision-makers emerge and push for change. New community and philanthropic organizations are also forming and driving the effort, such as the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund, which was founded in 2020.

Others are sharpening their efforts to address disparities, including the 108-year-old Boston Foundation, which in June unveiled a new branding campaign with a focus on equity.

Today, community and political observers agree, Boston has a better reputation than it did when Walsh made his public health declaration in 2020, and even more so since a 2017 Globe Spotlight series found that the city’s reputation for racism and bigotry was often deserved.

Even delegates who returned to the annual NAACP convention in July after a 40-year departure from Boston agreed that they encountered a new, more welcoming city.

In addition to Wu, the state elected its first woman governor, Maura Healey, and its first Black woman attorney general, Andrea Campbell. And both the city and the state governments have pointed to programs and policies that have been enacted in recent years, ranging from expanded job training and funding more affordable housing programs, to increasing the diversity of vendors who are awarded government contracts. A task force has been exploring ways the city can make reparations to the Black community, for its role in supporting the Atlantic Slave Trade.

“Closing the racial wealth gap in Boston requires the city to break down the systems that have allowed it to persist,” Wu’s office said in a statement.

To truly confront systemic racism and the public health crisis, community leaders and policymakers say, the city and its institutions must sustain the effort and still do more to address the wealth gap between Boston’s white residents and people of color — one of the truest indicators of racial inequities, and one that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed and exacerbated throughout the region.

Indeed, even if Boston has made progress in recent years, community advocates said, it was also starting at a low threshold.

