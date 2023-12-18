Abbott signs law allowing Texas to arrest migrants, setting up federal showdown

Some border sheriffs have also opposed the legislation, expressing concern that it could rapidly overwhelm the local jails and courts if even a fraction of those who come over the border every day were arrested. In just one section of the 1,254-mile Texas border with Mexico, around the cities of Eagle Pass and Del Rio, federal agents encountered 38,000 migrants in October.

Abbott pushed for the legislation, which passed in a special session of the Republican-dominated state Legislature last month over the strong objections of Democrats, immigrant rights groups, and Hispanic organizations who argued that the measure violated the US Constitution and would encourage racial profiling.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Monday escalated his challenge of President Biden’s border policies by signing a measure that allows Texas law enforcement officials to arrest migrants who enter the state from Mexico without legal authorization, setting the stage for a showdown with the federal government.

The surge of migrants has become a political liability for Biden, who has been criticized by Republicans and some Democrats for the record number of arrivals at the southern border under his watch.

In signing the law, Abbott, a third-term Republican, took his most direct step yet in challenging the Biden administration over federal immigration policy, which is currently being negotiated between the president and Congress.

“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said during a bill-signing event at the border wall in Brownsville.

The Texas law takes effect in March and is likely to wind through the courts in subsequent months, just as presidential and congressional campaigns intensify. Legal experts have said the legislation could create the opportunity for the US Supreme Court to revisit a 2012 case, Arizona v. United States, that was narrowly decided in favor of the power of the federal government to set immigration policy.

Over the past two years, Abbott has steadily escalated a multibillion-dollar program of state-level border enforcement, known as Operation Lone Star, deploying thousands of National Guard troops and State Police on a mission to indefinitely patrol the border.

Under the program, State Police have arrested thousands of migrants on misdemeanor charges of trespassing. But those arrests could be conducted only on private land, and with the consent of the landowner. And the effort has not deterred illegal crossings, which have continued at high levels.

The new law makes it a misdemeanor to cross into Texas from Mexico anywhere other than through the legal ports of entry. It also would allow, during the court process, for migrants to be ordered to return to Mexico or face prosecution if they don’t agree to go. A second violation would be a felony.

On Monday, federal immigration officials closed international rail bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso so border agents could be redeployed to handle the large number of arriving migrants there.

Crossing between ports of entry is already a crime under federal law. But federal agents often do not prosecute migrants until their second offense, admitting into the country many of those who cross for the first time, especially women and children.

As a result, Abbott and other Texas Republicans have argued that the federal law is not being enforced as they believe it should be. The state’s new law does not allow migrants who claim asylum to avoid arrest or prosecution unless their asylum claim has already been granted, a process that can take years.

Abbott has taken other steps to draw attention to the border surge, including installing razor wire along the Rio Grande and busing tens of thousands of migrants from Texas border towns to Democratic-run cities such as New York, Washington, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Opponents have vowed to file suit to stop the law from taking effect.

“It’s very much our view that Texas has no authority to police and prosecute immigration crimes,” said David Donatti, a senior staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas. “We will go to federal court to make it so they are never able to do so.”

Abbott on Monday also signed into law about $1.5 billion in additional funding for the state’s construction of a border barrier.

In the nation’s capital, Republicans have balked at striking a quick deal on immigration policy changes they have demanded in exchange for allowing a bill for military aid for Ukraine to move forward.

After a weekend of intensive bipartisan border talks yielded progress but no breakthrough, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, acknowledged Monday that negotiators were still far from completing a deal.

“It’s going to take some more time to get it done,” he said on the Senate floor Monday afternoon, laying out plans for the week that made no mention of any votes on the aid package for Ukraine.

That was a reversal from last week, when Schumer announced he would delay the Senate’s holiday break and keep the chamber in Washington this week, in hopes of reviving and passing the Ukraine aid bill before leaving for the year.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.